10 common car insurance myths busted

Myth 1: Third party cover is always cheaper than comprehensive insurance

The truth: Drivers who opt for a lower level of cover tend to make more claims, which has driven up the cost of these policies. There’s also a lot more competition between insurers for comprehensive policies so the prices are often keener.

For many drivers, comprehensive cover can cost the same or even less than third party only or third party, fire and theft cover. And it comes with the added bonus that your own vehicle will be covered if it is damaged. You can read more about this in our guide.

Myth 2: My car insurance premium won’t increase if I don't claim

The truth: Premiums fall each year for young and inexperienced drivers who notch up no claims but for the rest of us insurers tend to push up premiums even if you don’t claim. There are many external factors at play that affect the cost of insurance, including:

most insurers have a maximum no claims bonus, so you’ll stop building a discount after a set amount of years

insurers will take your age into account, so once you reach a certain age you will be considered a higher risk and might see your premiums rise

your premium will change if you make certain adjustments to your policy, such as changing your job or address

government policies and general economics impact insurers and they pass on these costs (though rarely pass on any savings)

claims costs inflation may mean that, even if insurers pay out for fewer claims, the total costs of those claims rises. They pass on those extra costs to premium payers

your local area may have seen an increase in claims so your postcode may have been up-rated by insurers as higher risk, even if your personally have not claimed

Myth 3: No claims bonus protection will stop my premium rising

The truth: While you won’t lose your no claims bonus if you make a claim and you’ve paid to protect it, your premium could still rise as your insurer might consider you a higher risk. As your no claims bonus is a discount applied to the premium, what you pay at renewal might still go up.

Also, there’s a limit to the protection offered - if you make more than one claim in a year, you might find your insurer removes a year or two’s bonus (but you’ll likely still be better off than if you had no protection and lost your whole discount).

There are also the general cost increases that insurers will pass on to motorists.

Myth 4: I won’t have to pay the excess if a claim wasn’t my fault

The truth: If you are hit by an uninsured driver, or your car is damaged and the other driver does not stop - whether you find it damaged in a car park or you are a hit-and-run victim on the road - you will have to pay the excess.

If you make a claim that wasn't your fault, such as if a third party crashed into you at traffic lights, your insurer will usually waive your excess if it can prove you weren't to blame. It will be able to claim its costs back from the third party.

However, you may be responsible for paying your excess upfront even if you're later entitled to a refund so make sure you select a policy with an excess you can afford.