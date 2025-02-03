Compare car insurance quotes for the over 60s

Will my car insurance go down when I retire?

Car insurance for pensioners tends to be cheaper for several reasons. If you’ve retired, you’ll no longer be using your car for commuting to work every day. This means less driving in busy traffic, when the risk of accidents is thought to be higher. And if you’re not travelling to work every day, your total mileage will go down. This also usually leads to lower insurance costs.

If your job required you to do additional driving over and above the daily commute, you are likely to see an even bigger fall in insurance costs after you retire.

However, you might see premiums rise a bit later in life, for example as you approach or enter your 70s. This is because insurers think older drivers are more likely to be affected by issues such as failing eyesight or slower reaction times.