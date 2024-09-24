Levels of cover available for 4x4 insurance

You can select from three main levels of insurance cover for your 4x4.

Third-party only: this is the minimum legal level of car insurance and it means other motorists can claim against you in the event of an accident. But if you only have third-party insurance, you won’t be able to claim for damage to your own vehicle, for example if you’re involved in an accident that is your fault. Third-party, fire and theft: as well as basic third-party cover, this lets you claim if your car is stolen or damaged by fire. Comprehensive car insurance: this allows you to make claims for damage to your own car even if an accident is your fault, and also covers fire and theft.

Read more about the difference between levels of car insurance cover.

What car insurance group is my 4x4 in?

Different vehicles are put into different insurance groups by policy providers. Cars and 4x4s that cost more to insure are put into higher groups. What group your vehicle is in depends on things like its purchase cost, how much it would cost to repair, and how powerful it is.

There are a number of online checkers that will tell you what insurance group your 4x4 is in. This will give you some idea of whether it will be expensive to insure. But remember that other factors such as your own driving history, your occupation and where you live also play a part.

For example, a Land Rover Discovery Dynamic would be in the insurance group 45 out of 50, making it one of the most expensive vehicles to insure. Meanwhile, a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser would be in insurance group 49.

Do I need specialist cover for my 4x4?

If you’re just using your 4x4 like a car on normal roads, you usually won’t need a specialist insurance policy.

But if you’re planning to drive on unsurfaced roads (known as ‘green laning’) or take the 4x4 off-road across fields and streams, you should inform potential insurers and consider specialist cover.

If you have made any modifications to your 4x4, you should also let your insurer know. If you’ve simply added a towbar, this may not lead to higher premiums. Also tell your insurer if you’re planning to tow a caravan or trailer, as this could affect the cost of cover.

If you own an older 4x4, it may be eligible for classic car insurance. This is aimed at vehicles that are at least 15 years old, and usually much older.

Is 4x4 car insurance more expensive?

In general, 4x4s are classed into higher insurance groups because they’re expensive to buy and repair, which can hike up the cost of insurance. The fact that 4x4s are powerful vehicles means the accidents they are involved in tend to do more damage. Off-road use can also raise the risk of damage and accidents.

Insurance costs are also based on personal factors like your job, where you live, and whether you’ve made any recent claims.

How can I get cheaper 4x4 car insurance?

While 4x4s are among the most expensive vehicles to insurance, there are a number of steps you can take to reduce the cost of your car insurance.

Parking your 4x4 securely at night, in a driveway or garage, can help cut premiums. So can installing anti-theft devices.

Make sure you give your insurer an accurate estimate of the number of miles you drive each year – if this figure is too high, you could be paying over the odds.

And if you choose a higher level of voluntary excess that you have to pay on any claim, it should cut the cost of insurance. It's important to note that the voluntary excess that you choose should be an affordable amount, as you'll need to pay this in the event of a claim.

Using a comparison service like Uswitch.com to shop around for the best quote can also help ensure you pay no more than necessary.