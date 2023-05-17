What is classic car insurance?

Classic car insurance is designed mainly for older cars which are used for leisure purposes.

There are usually stricter terms and conditions with this type of policy, such as a mileage limit and requiring the car to be stored somewhere safe. Yet classic car policies also tend to be cheaper than standard car insurance cover.

A classic car can be anything from an Aston Martin or a vintage Porsche to any make of car that's older than ten years. Therefore, it is possible you’ve been driving a classic car without even knowing it.

UK motor tax laws define a vintage car as one that’s 40 or more years old. At this point they become exempt from paying vehicle tax.