What are car insurance groups?

Insurers put UK cars into different groups based on how much they cost to insure. There are 50 groups in total, and the lower the number of the group your car is in, the less your premiums should be.

Bear in mind, though, that your vehicle’s insurance group isn’t the only factor that affects the price you pay for cover.

For example, your age, where you live, your job title and your driving record are also important when insurers set premiums.

How do car insurance groups work?

When you compare car insurance quotes, insurance companies will use your registration details to check what group your car is in. Cars are put into groups based on a number of factors, including:

Your car’s value , or how much it would cost to replace if it was written off or stolen. The higher the value, the higher the group.

, or how much it would cost to replace if it was written off or stolen. The higher the value, the higher the group. Typical repair costs for this type of car. Some cars require hard-to-get parts or specialist labour.

for this type of car. Some cars require hard-to-get parts or specialist labour. How powerful it is . The faster your vehicle can accelerate and the higher its top speed, the greater the risk of it being involved in an accident.

. The faster your vehicle can accelerate and the higher its top speed, the greater the risk of it being involved in an accident. Its safety and security features. ABS brakes, for example, could mean a lower risk of accidents, while an immobiliser cuts the chances of the car being stolen.

Car insurance groups are set by a panel of insurance industry experts known as the Group Rating Panel based on the factors listed above.

Cars with the lowest insurance group

Cars in the lowest insurance groups are the cheapest to insure. Vehicles in group 1 are those that don’t cost much to buy and which aren’t very powerful. Some models of Fiat Panda can be found in group 1, as well as some Vauxhall Corsas and Citroen C1s.

Bear in mind that different models of the same car can be found in different groups. This is because variations in their specifications, such as engine size or cost, may make them more or less expensive to insure.

Group 2 cars include the Ford Ka, the Kia Picanto and the Toyota Yaris.

In group 5, you’ll find the Ford Fiesta, the Peugeot 207 and the Renault Clio. And in group 10, there are smaller family cars like the SEAT Ibiza, the Nissan Juke and the Dacia Sandero.