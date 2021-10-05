Future proofing your career in motoring

How will the 2030 new petrol and diesel car ban impact my career?

The number of vacancies in the motoring sector has increased significantly, offering 153,500 jobs over the last ten years (2010-2020). With the Government’s plan to ban petrol and diesel cars by 2030, and electric vehicles becoming more affordable, it’s not surprising that 1 in 10 driving students are learning to drive in an EV.

With the demand for EVs increasing, the demand for EV qualified technicians is too, and the IMI (Institute of Motor Industry) have estimated a shortage of around 55,000 EV trained technicians, if the UK is to hit their 2030 target.

Should I start my training with EVs or stick to manual?

You could earn more if you train as an EV technician.

Electric vehicle technicians are paid on average £7,702 more per annum compared to non- electric vehicle technicians (manual, petrol, diesel). The top salary of an EV skilled technician is up to £79,999 per year, however those without EV skills are capped at £75,000 per year, with only a small fraction earning this amount.

Apprentices training to gain EV technical skills have a starting wage of £10,000pa, whereas those training without could start with an unpaid apprenticeship for the first 6-12 months.

How do I upskill from a manual technician to an EV technician - and how much will it cost?

The Institute of Motor Industry has certified CPD courses that teaches technicians how to apply their skills to EVs and Hybrid cars. Courses can cost £399 (level 2) £699 (level 3) and £899 (level 4) depending on what certification you require. If you decide to take all three courses this will cost you £1397 + VAT.

The IMI also offers an Electrical Vehicle eLearning course, which will earn you a total of 54 CPD certified hours.

How do I become a driving instructor?

Driving instructors have to pass three different tests before becoming a qualified instructor, with regular re-examination thereafter. There are a range of different methods you can take to become a driving instructor, depending how long you want to take.

How much does it cost to become a driving instructor?

On average, it costs between £1,000-1,600 and can take anything from 3 to 9 months. You can check out the Government website to find out if you’re able to become a driving instructor.

How do I go from a manual driving instructor to an EV driving instructor?

For those who wish to change from a manual teacher to an EV teacher, all you need to do is switch the car you teach your students in, to an electric vehicle and start advertising that you are an EV instructor.

You will also need to update your car insurance details to reflect your new vehicle which you can do with your current provider.

Can I earn more as an EV driving instructor?

On average, a manual driving instructor earns a rate of £29.50 per hour, and an automatic/ EV driving instructor earns a rate of £32 per hour. This means on average, a £5,200 difference per annum, just by switching to teaching in an automatic vehicle.



Uswitch’s Car Insurance expert Florence Codjoe says: “Working in the motoring industry can be a highly regarded job, and with EV-only roads on the horizon, this could be the perfect way to future proof your career. Jobs in the EV sector will always be needed, as it’s estimated that by 2040, nearly every new car sold around the world will be electric according to UBS.”





Sources & Methodology

BSM - average cost of lessons for manual and automatic taken from BSM website on the 4/10/21(based on London postcode).

IMI - Data and Stats taken UK Automotive Sector Baseline Report 2021 (PDF report)

GOV.UK - How do find out of you can become a driving instructor