Am I insured to drive someone else's car?

Does fully comprehensive car insurance cover driving any car?

If you have a comprehensive insurance policy on your own car, you might have driving other cars (DOC) cover included. In the past, driving other cars cover was a fairly standard addition to comprehensive policies, but fewer insurers now offer it as it was always only intended to be used for emergency situations.

The car you want to drive must be covered by an existing insurance policy, and you must have permission to drive it.

Although driving other cars cover does allow you to drive another already insured vehicle, most policies will only cover you to drive other cars with third party only (TPO) cover, rather than the fully comprehensive cover you get on your own car.

What is driving other cars (DOC) insurance?

If you have driving other cars cover, you can drive another car without being a named driver on it or having to buy temporary cover. However, the car has to be covered by an existing policy and you have to have permission to use it.

Driving other cars cover is usually only available on a comprehensive car insurance policy, so if you have third party (or third party, fire & theft) cover, you won’t have insurance to drive other cars. It's not automatically included on every comprehensive policy – so check first.

Unfortunately, driving other cars cover is not available to everyone.

Insurers will typically not insure you to drive other cars if you are under 25, as you’re seen as a higher risk to insurers. Those with criminal convictions or who have made an insurance claim on their own policy may not be able to get DOC cover either.