How do electric cars work?

Unlike traditional cars that burn fuel in an engine to move pistons, electric cars use a large battery pack to power one or more electric motors. This results in instant power and a much quieter, smoother ride with no gear changes.

Most modern EVs are designed for longevity. Modern lithium-ion batteries are built to last for many years, often outliving the typical period a driver keeps a car. While the battery is the most expensive part of the vehicle, most manufacturers provide long-term warranties to give drivers peace of mind.

How much does electric car insurance cost on average?

The average annual premium for an EV comprehensive policy currently stands at £609.37*.

EVs are still typically more expensive to insure than comparable petrol cars.

Are electric cars more expensive to insure?

Currently, the average electric car insurance premium is higher than standard car insurance for petrol or diesel vehicles. However, the gap is narrowing as EV technology becomes more common.

Insuring an EV typically costs more than a petrol or diesel car due to higher purchase prices and the need for specialist repairs. Expensive parts, particularly the battery pack, can also increase premiums.

Many electric cars have rapid acceleration, which insurers may view as a higher risk. This can further increase the overall cost of cover.

Whilst these factors play a role in determining your premium, the ultimate price of insuring an electric car depends on the model's value and performance. The best way to find EV car insurance that suits your needs is to start comparing.

What levels of insurance cover are available to electric car owners?

Electric cars are covered by the same 3 levels of car insurance as petrol and diesel vehicles:

Third-party only is the legal minimum, covering damage or injury caused to other people or their vehicles. It does not cover your own car

is the legal minimum, covering damage or injury caused to other people or their vehicles. It does not cover your own car Third-party, fire and theft covers third-party damage, as well as your car if it’s stolen or damaged by fire. It does not cover repairs to your own car after an accident

covers third-party damage, as well as your car if it’s stolen or damaged by fire. It does not cover repairs to your own car after an accident Comprehensive is the highest level of cover, protecting your car as well as third parties. Comprehensive EV policies may also include extras such as battery cover, charging cables, and specialist breakdown recovery.

Why is electric car insurance different to petrol and diesel car insurance?

While electric cars use the same three levels of cover, the cost and terms of insurance can differ due to EV-specific risks and repair requirements:

Battery equipment : The battery is the most expensive component, often accounting for 35–45% of the vehicle’s value. Even minor damage can lead to the car being written off

: The battery is the most expensive component, often accounting for 35–45% of the vehicle’s value. Even minor damage can lead to the car being written off Specialist repairs : Electric vehicles require certified technicians to work on high-voltage systems, which can increase repair times and costs

: Electric vehicles require certified technicians to work on high-voltage systems, which can increase repair times and costs EV-specific cover : Some policies include cover for charging cables, home charging units (wall boxes), and electric-vehicle breakdown recovery

: Some policies include cover for charging cables, home charging units (wall boxes), and electric-vehicle breakdown recovery Higher upfront cost: Higher purchase prices can place many EVs into higher insurance groups than comparable petrol or diesel cars.

Are electric cars worth it?

For many UK drivers, the answer is yes. While the initial purchase price might be higher, the total cost of ownership is often lower.

You save significantly on daily "fuel" costs, especially if you can charge at home on a dedicated EV energy tariff. Additionally, while the rules around EV car tax are changing, EVs often remain a cost-effective choice when you factor in the lack of oil changes, spark plugs, and complex engine repairs.

What are the cheapest electric cars to insure in the UK?

The cheapest electric cars to insure in the UK tend to be smaller, city models with lower insurance groups and power outputs. These include:

Dacia Spring

Smart EQ Forfour

Fiat 500e

Volkswagen e-Up!

Renault Zoe

Mini Electric

Nissan Leaf

VW ID.3.

Choosing a smaller, less powerful vehicle can save you money on your insurance, but many other factors affect your premium.

Your age, location and driving history all play a significant role in deciding the price, as well as the age of the car itself. Newer, more expensive models with advanced technology may cost more to repair, raising premiums.

To find the best deal, it's always best to shop around and compare.

What are the benefits of getting an electric car?

There are a number of benefits to getting an electric car.

Financial savings

Electric cars are cheaper to run, and often have fewer maintenance needs. There are no oil changes and fewer moving parts, which means less money spent on repairs.

Environmental impact

Electric vehicles improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gases by producing zero tailpipe emissions. They're a greener choice compared to conventional vehicles.

Performance and driving experience

EVs provide a smooth, quiet drive and offer instant torque. Instant torque is the ability of electric vehicle (EV) motors to deliver maximum rotational force (torque) immediately upon pressing the accelerator, starting from 0 RPM.

This means they provide full 'pulling power' the moment the driver steps on the pedal, making them highly responsive for overtaking and city driving.

Convenience

You can avoid frequent trips to the petrol station by charging your car at home, starting each day with a full tank.

Lower VED

Vehicle Excise Duty (VED), commonly known as car tax or road tax, is an annual compulsory tax in the UK for using or parking a vehicle on public roads.

Whilst electric vehicles no longer benefit from Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) exemption, they still receive a reduced first-year rate. New EVs (Registered on or after 1st April 2025) will pay a £10 for their first-year rate, rising to a standard annual rate of £195 from the second year onwards.

*Uswitch data between September-November 2025