What is the lifetime cost of an electric vehicle?

What are the main reasons people don't want to buy an EV?

However, there is still a significant proportion of the population which is opposed to switching to an electric vehicle and having to use ev charging stations . Uswitch's research shows that the initial upfront cost of the vehicle is the main obstacle to people investing in one.

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly visible on our roads and, with the UK government committing to a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 (though second-hand vehicles will still be available), their numbers will only increase. Further investing into the public electric charging points network.

The higher upfront prices of EVs are to be expected because electric vehicles are currently produced in much smaller numbers than conventional vehicles, and the batteries they contain are made of expensive materials. That’s not much consolation for drivers looking to make the switch who feel the price is too high.

But is this the right way of looking at things? While the initial cost is high, does that translate to the lifetime cost of the car as well?

Uswitch has investigated the total cost of an electric vehicle over its lifetime to provide the fullest possible picture of expenditure for those who want an EV.

What is the upfront cost of buying an EV?

With nearly three quarters of those surveyed saying that their main objection to getting an EV is the high buying price, it's true that the initial cost of an electric vehicle is higher than that of a petrol or diesel car.

As a representative example, as of June 2022, a new Peugeot E-208 Active Premium Electric 50KWH 136 starts from £30,195 OTR, while a new 208 Active Premium 1.2L Puretech 75 S&S starts from £19,050 OTR. While there are various potential financing and leasing options available, there’s no getting away from the price difference of over £10,000 here. The differences are reflected in comparable cars from manufacturers like Jaguar, where the all-electric I-Pace SUV starts from £65,620 and the equivalent petrol F-Pace SUV starts at £46,250.

In a more general sense, Uswitch research has found that the buying prices for similar medium-sized cars rise significantly when the car is fully electric.