The table shows how battery capacity and charging speed affect the time it takes to recharge an electric car. The Honda Super-N has the smallest battery, with a usable capacity of around 28 kWh, so it charges much faster than larger vehicles. At the other end of the scale, the BMW iX xDrive60 has a usable battery capacity of more than 109 kWh, meaning a full charge takes much longer on a typical home charger. However, its greater driving range also means owners may need to charge less frequently.

These figures provide a useful guide, but remember most drivers won't charge from empty every time. Actual charging times can also vary, so always check the battery capacity, maximum AC charging rate and estimated charging times with the manufacturer or dealer before buying an electric car.

How long does it take to charge an electric car at a public charging station?

Public charging points offer a range of speeds. Many on-street chargers and those in car parks, supermarkets and other destinations deliver 7 kW or 22 kW using alternating current (AC). A 7 kW charger might add around 20–30 miles of range per hour, although charging speed depends on the vehicle's efficiency and battery capacity.

The car's onboard AC charger also determines how quickly it can charge. For example, a car with an 11 kW onboard charger cannot draw more than 11 kW from a 22 kW public charging point. Most UK electric cars use a Type 2 connector for AC charging, with charging times depending on the vehicle, charger output and available power.

How long does it take to charge an electric car using rapid charging points?

Rapid and ultra-rapid charging points use direct current (DC) to deliver electricity directly to the battery, bypassing the car's onboard AC charger. Under current UK government classifications, rapid chargers deliver 50–149 kW, while ultra-rapid chargers offer 150 kW or more. Both are increasingly common at motorway services and public charging hubs.

However, the car must support the charger's output to benefit from its full speed. For example, the Kia EV3 Long Range can charge at up to approximately 135 kW DC, taking around 33 minutes to go from 10% to 80% using a sufficiently powerful charger. The BMW iX xDrive60 supports up to 195 kW DC and can complete the same charge in approximately 32 minutes, despite its considerably larger battery.

Rapid charging generally slows as the battery approaches 80% capacity to protect the battery and manage heat. You can charge beyond 80%, but the final 20% can take disproportionately longer. This is why manufacturers usually quote rapid charging times from 10% to 80%, rather than from empty to full.

How can top-up charging help with EV charging times?

It’s worth remembering that you don’t need to wait until you’re at home to charge your car. You can top up at public charging stations while you’re out in order to avoid range anxiety, and then make less use of your home charger when you’re at home, speeding up the time it takes to get to full charge.