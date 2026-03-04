Does car insurance cover flood damage?

Claiming on your car insurance for flood damage is only possible if you have fully comprehensive cover.

If you do, your provider will assess your specific situation and ensure you’ve taken all the necessary precautions to protect your vehicle. It will then use this information to determine whether your claim is valid.

However, if you have a third-party only or third-party, fire and theft policy, you won’t be covered against flood damage. In any case, it’s a good idea to check your policy’s terms and conditions to see if any flood damage is included.

What is the difference between avoidable and unavoidable flood damage?

Looking after your vehicle and taking care to avoid damage will increase the likelihood of you receiving a payout.

This is because insurers classify all claims into one of two categories: avoidable and unavoidable damage.

Avoidable damage: For cases where impairment to your vehicle could have been anticipated, or where you could have taken steps to prevent damage and failed to - for example, if you drove through a flooded road or ignored warning signs and proceeded with a journey

Any damage that is outside of your control and couldn't have been prevented. If your car gets flooded while it's parked in its usual place, such as outside your home, this is usually classed as unavoidable damage

While you’re unlikely to get a payout for cases where the damage to your car was avoidable, unavoidable damage is typically covered.

What is a hydrolocked engine and will my insurance pay for it?

An engine is hydrolocked if it has too much water in its cylinders. This causes the pistons and other parts to seize, which can result in engine failure.

Luckily, hydrolocked engines can often be repaired, though it can be time-consuming and costly, and your insurance may not always cover the costs. If you stall in deep water, trying to restart the engine could be seen as negligence, which might affect your claim.

It’s best to leave the engine off and wait until the water has gone down before checking your vehicle for damage. Taking your car to a professional mechanic is also a good idea, as attempting repairs yourself could affect your insurance cover.

What damage can flooding cause to a car?

Both the appearance and functionality of your car can be affected by flooding. Sometimes the damage is obvious, and in other cases the damage won’t be detectable straight away. The major issues caused by flooding typically fall into three categories:

Electrical system damage: This would include fault lights and indicators, as well as problems with cameras, parking sensors and your car’s electrical control unit (ECU)

This would include fault lights and indicators, as well as problems with cameras, parking sensors and your car’s electrical control unit (ECU) Damage to mechanical components: Relates to issues such as malfunctioning brakes, rusted transmission or suspension joints, and rotted door seals

Relates to issues such as malfunctioning brakes, rusted transmission or suspension joints, and rotted door seals Engine damage: This is usually the most severe type of damage and occurs when water contaminates the engine block and other fluids, like oil and petrol, in your car

Even with minor problems, it’s best to address them straight away. Not only will this minimise risk to yourself and others on the road, but it could also prevent additional, and potentially more costly, problems further down the line.

What should I do immediately after my car suffers flood damage?

If your vehicle is affected by flooding, or you find yourself stuck in flood water, the most important thing is to make sure you and any passengers are safe.

To avoid a hydrolocked engine and any further damage, turn off your car straight away. And if your car is still running, don’t try to restart the engine. Instead, activate your hazard lights and call your breakdown provider or insurer for recovery as soon as possible.

As a general rule, you should wait until flooding has subsided before gauging the damage to your car. While in some cases it might be tempting to attempt repairs or dry out your car by yourself, it’s best to avoid doing this before your vehicle has been assessed by an insurer.

However, if you’re in a safe place to do so, it could be beneficial to take photos of any flood damage to your car, as this can be used as evidence to support your car insurance claim.