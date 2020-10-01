How to apply for a UK provisional licence

All learner drivers need to have a provisional driving licence in order to drive legally on UK roads.
All learner drivers need to have a provisional driving licence in order to drive legally on UK roads.
If you are raring to get on the roads the first thing you need to do is get a provisional driving licence. The next thing you need to do is get insured, we explain more about this later.
Before you get behind the wheel, whether for a professional driving lesson or practicing in a friend’s or relative’s car, you must have a provisional driving licence
You’ll also need a provisional licence before you book your theory, hazard perception, or practical driving test.
You can apply for a provisional licence three months before you turn 16, but you need to wait until you turn 17 before you can drive on the UK’s public highways.
But not just anyone can take to the roads, the law requires potential drivers to meet certain standards before they can have a UK provisional licence.
Before you apply for a provisional licence:
You must be a resident of Great Britain or Northern Ireland
You must be at least 15 years and 9 months of age at the time of applying for your provisional licence
You must be able to read a standard licence plate from a distance of 20 metres (with glasses or contact lenses if necessary
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch
To apply for your provisional driving licence, either fill out a form from the Post Office or apply on the DVLA website.
When submitting your provisional licence application, you’ll need to inform the DVLA of the following:
All addresses you’ve lived at over the last three years
A colour passport-style photo
A valid form of ID such as a current passport, a biometric residence permit, or a UK certificate of naturalisation
If you don’t have any of the above documents you can send your birth or adoption certificate along with one of the following:
Proof of your National Insurance number
Benefits claim letter or a photocopy of the front page of a benefits book
A photocopy of your P45, P60 or a recent pay slip
Marriage certificate or divorce papers
College or university union card
School record or PASS Citizen Card
You should be wary of unofficial sites that offer to process your licence application, as they often charge a hefty admin fee on top of the cost of your licence. By going direct to the DVLA online you’ll pay £34 or £43 if you apply by post.
Postal applications can take up to three weeks, whereas online applications should be processed within a week.
A provisional licence, as with a full UK driving licence, lasts until the day of your 70th birthday.
As with a full driving licence you need to renew it every 10 years and you must let the DVLA know every time you change address, or you face a fine of up to £1,000.
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch
No one can take to the UK’s roads without holding valid car insurance. There are three levels of cover in the UK:
Third party only - which pays out if you damage another person’s vehicle or property, and injure passengers, other drivers or pedestrians
Third party, fire and theft - this covers the above, plus damage or loss to the insured’s vehicle following a fire, theft or attempted theft
Comprehensive insurance - will pay out if damage or injury is incurred to others, their property or the insured or their car
If you are only learning in a registered instructor’s car, then their insurance will cover you. However, if you are learning in a private vehicle - be it a friend’s, family member's or even your own - then you will need insurance to drive it on public roads.
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch