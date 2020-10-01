How to apply for a UK provisional licence

All learner drivers need to have a provisional driving licence in order to drive legally on UK roads.

If you are raring to get on the roads the first thing you need to do is get a provisional driving licence. The next thing you need to do is get insured, we explain more about this later.

Before you get behind the wheel, whether for a professional driving lesson or practicing in a friend’s or relative’s car, you must have a provisional driving licence

You’ll also need a provisional licence before you book your theory, hazard perception, or practical driving test.

Apply for provisional licence in the UK

You can apply for a provisional licence three months before you turn 16, but you need to wait until you turn 17 before you can drive on the UK’s public highways.

But not just anyone can take to the roads, the law requires potential drivers to meet certain standards before they can have a UK provisional licence.

Before you apply for a provisional licence: