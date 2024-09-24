Can I get car insurance without having to pay a deposit?

Car insurance can be expensive, especially if you pay for a full year’s cover up front. This is where no-deposit car insurance can be useful.

No-deposit insurance is a term used to describe paying for your motor insurance on a monthly basis rather than in a single lump sum when the policy starts. It’s sometimes called ‘low-deposit insurance’, but this is the same thing.

If you choose to pay monthly, you’ll still have to make your first payment before your policy starts. But this initial amount should be much less than if you were to pay the whole premium at once.

This can be really useful if you want to avoid putting your finances under extra strain. Bear in mind that this initial payment is often larger than the subsequent monthly payments.

For example, you might pay 20% of the total policy cost at the start, and then the remaining 80% in equal instalments over the following 11 months.

When you pay monthly, your insurance provider will set up a direct debit on your bank account so the monthly payments are made automatically. The insurer will run a credit check if you apply to pay monthly, to ensure that you’re in a financial position to make the payments. If you miss any payments, your credit score could be affected.