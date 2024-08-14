What are the different types of low mileage car insurance policies?

Given there are all manner of reasons why someone may drive only occasionally or for short trips, it comes as no surprise to find a range of low mile car insurance policies on the market. Here are the main ones:

Pay as you go insurance: This option uses a tracking app on your mobile phone or a small device linked to your milometer to establish when you're on the move. Pay as you go car insurance records exactly how many miles or hours you cover, and uses this data to help fix premiums.

Black box car insurance: Also called telematics car insurance, this sees a small GPS-enabled device installed discreetly behind your dashboard, which records how many miles you cover. Depending on the policy it may also record how fast you drive, how sharp you break and at what time of the day you take to the roads

Classic car insurance: If you've got a car that's more than 15 years, or 10 in some cases, and calued at £15,000 or more it could be classed as a classic, meaning it could fit the criteria for classic car insurance. This cover is relatively inexpensive because the type of motorist who buys it tends to be experienced, careful and unlikely to do too many miles a year.

Multi-car insurance: If you have more that one car in your household you could save money by getting them all covered together by the same insurer. Each car will differ in spec, value and driver experience. All of which is taken into accound when premiums are set, as is mileage. The savings occur because the insurer's admin task is greatly streamlined.

Temporary car insurance: Also called short term car insurance, this solution could be ideal for people who really don't need a car all year round. It may suit drivers who walk or use public transport to get to where they are going most of the time, and rarely require a car.