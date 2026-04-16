What happens if I leave it until the last minute?

Leaving renewal until the final days - or even the day itself - can be costly.

On the day of renewal, average premiums can reach around £983* - significantly higher than quotes you might get a few weeks earlier.

So why do prices spike? Well, insurers interpret last-minute purchases as higher risk behaviour. It can suggest disorganisation, financial pressure or urgency - all of which influence pricing models.

Auto-renewal risks

If you don’t arrange a new policy in time, your insurer may automatically renew your cover (if auto-renewal is enabled). While this prevents the risk of a gap in cover, it’s often more expensive than shopping around.

Under Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules, insurers must show:

Your new renewal price

Last year’s premium

This helps you see if the price has increased and decide whether to switch.

Avoiding a gap in car insurance cover

It’s illegal to drive without insurance. If your policy expires before a new one begins, you could be committing an offence - unless the vehicle is declared off road with a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN).

To check your renewal date: