When is the best time to renew your car insurance?
Key Takeaways
- The optimum time to compare car insurance quotes is 28 days* before your renewal date.
- Quoting within this window could save you hundreds of pounds compared to leaving it until the last day.
- If you leave it until the last minute, insurers may view you as a higher risk, causing prices to spike significantly.
- Check your renewal notice for the current price and ensure your policy doesn't automatically renew at a higher premium.
When is the cheapest time to renew car insurance?
So when is the best time to renew car insurance? The ‘golden window’ is usually around 25-28 days before your renewal date.
Getting quotes during this period typically results in the lowest premiums. Uswitch pricing data shows that:
|Days to renewal
|Average premium*
|28 days
|£473
|7 days
|£728
|1 day
|£860
This price curve shows how premiums can rise sharply as the renewal date approaches – especially within the final week.
Why is this the cheapest time to renew car insurance?
Insurers use behavioural data to assess risk. Drivers who shop early are seen as more organised and less likely to make claims. On the other hand, last-minute buyers are statistically viewed as higher risk.
In short: buying early signals lower risk - and that often translates to lower prices.
What happens if I leave it until the last minute?
Leaving renewal until the final days - or even the day itself - can be costly.
On the day of renewal, average premiums can reach around £983* - significantly higher than quotes you might get a few weeks earlier.
So why do prices spike? Well, insurers interpret last-minute purchases as higher risk behaviour. It can suggest disorganisation, financial pressure or urgency - all of which influence pricing models.
Auto-renewal risks
If you don’t arrange a new policy in time, your insurer may automatically renew your cover (if auto-renewal is enabled). While this prevents the risk of a gap in cover, it’s often more expensive than shopping around.
Under Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules, insurers must show:
- Your new renewal price
- Last year’s premium
This helps you see if the price has increased and decide whether to switch.
Avoiding a gap in car insurance cover
It’s illegal to drive without insurance. If your policy expires before a new one begins, you could be committing an offence - unless the vehicle is declared off road with a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN).
To check your renewal date:
- Find your renewal email or letter
- Check your policy documents on your insurer’s site or app
- Use the Motor Insurance Database (MID) Navigate service as a final confirmation
Does car insurance automatically renew?
In many cases, yes. Car insurance policies are set to auto-renew by default unless you opt out.
Your insurer will send a renewal quote before your policy ends. If you take no action, the policy renews automatically and payments continue.
|Pros
|Cons
|Ensures you have continuous coverage
|Renewal prices are often higher
|Avoids you accidentally driving uninsured
|You could miss cheaper deals elsewhere
How to stop auto-renewal
You can usually cancel auto-renewal by:
- Logging into your account on your insurer’s website, or using their app
- Calling customer services
- Requesting cancellation before the renewal date
If you do cancel auto-renewal, and still have your car, set yourself a reminder in your calendar to make sure you get cover.
It’s incredibly important that there’s no gap in cover while you’re driving or parked on public roads, as you’ll be breaking the law.
How can I get cheaper car insurance quotes?
While timing does help, it’s only part of the picture. If you want to save money on car insurance, the smart play is to compare quotes from multiple insurers.
Using a comparison site like Uswitch lets you see policies side-by-side, so you can choose the one which best suits your circumstances - and at the right price.
Other ways to reduce your premium
Here are some simple changes to make which could reduce the price of your car insurance:
- Increase your voluntary excess, provided you can afford it if you need to claim.
- Reduce your annual mileage, as the more time you spend on the road, the higher the risk of an accident and subsequent claim.
- Improve vehicle security - for example by installing an insurer-approved alarms or immobiliser, or parking in a locked garage overnight.
- Consider black box car insurance, which monitors your driving, and can reward safe driving with lower premiums.
- Add an experienced named driver to the policy - although it’s vitally important that the main driver on the policy is the person who uses the car the most.
It’s also worth comparing all cover levels before you commit. Many drivers don’t know that comprehensive car insurance can often work out cheaper than third party options.
When do my car insurance prices go down?
Car insurance usually becomes cheaper over time as your risk profile improves. Some of the factors which lead to premiums going down include:
- No-claims bonus (NCB) - Each year of claim-free driving builds your discount, which can help to deliver savings in the long run. This is why it’s a good idea to continue building your NCB, and avoid long gaps in cover if possible.
- Your age - Young drivers tend to be hit with the highest premiums, which often drop noticeably after your mid-20s. This is because younger drivers are statistically higher risk. Prices dip with experience, although premiums start to increase again for drivers over 60.
- Driving experience - Holding a licence for longer can reduce prices, although you should try to remain claim-free if you can.
- Expired convictions - Penalty points and motoring convictions typically affect premiums for up to 5 years, which is how long you need to declare them to insurers. Once your points expire, prices will usually fall.
*Average cost for comprehensive car insurance. Uswitch data, March 2026.
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