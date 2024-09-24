Learner driver insurance
What is learner driver insurance?
Learner driver insurance, or provisional driver insurance as it’s also known, covers drivers who haven’t yet passed their test.
If you’re learning to drive and want to practice outside lessons with a professional instructor, you’ll need to make sure you have insurance in place.
What does learner driver insurance typically cover?
As with standard car insurance, there are three levels of cover for learner driver insurance:
- Comprehensive, or fully comprehensive learner driver insurance is the highest level, covering your car as well as other people and their property. It also gives you everything you get with Third party, fire and theft cover
- Third party, fire and theft (TPFT) learner driver insurance covers your car against damage caused by fire or theft as well as other people and their property
- Third party is the legal minimum you need to drive on UK roads. It only protects other people and their property. Despite being the lowest level of cover, third party learner driver insurance isn’t always the cheapest option.
Will learner driver insurance cover me when I take my test?
Yes, learner driver insurance will cover you if you want to take your test in your own car.
But remember, the instant you’ve passed your test, you’ll no longer be covered as your provisional driver insurance won’t be valid. You’ll need to contact your insurer to get your existing learner driver insurance policy updated straightaway or buy a completely new car insurance policy instead.
Most driving instructors will let you take the test in their car – your instructor’s car should be covered for driving tests.
Do I need insurance as a learner driver?
Car insurance is a legal requirement to drive on UK roads and that includes learner drivers.
As a learner driver, you’ll need to buy learner driver insurance if:
- You’re driving your own car
- You’re driving a friend or relative’s car and you haven’t been added as a named driver to their policy.
You don’t need to worry about taking out learner driver insurance to cover lessons with a professional driving instructor as they should have insurance in place.
How much is learner driver insurance?
How much you pay for learner driver insurance depends on various things. Our report into young driver statistics show that those aged 17-24 generally pay more as insurers view them as riskier. The type of car you’re driving is also especially important – car insurance premiums are higher for more powerful, pricier cars.
But learner driver insurance tends to be more affordable than for newly-qualified drivers. Unlike learners, newly-qualified drivers no longer need to be supervised and are also allowed to drive on motorways. So, if you go from being a learner driver to holding a full driving license and insuring your own car, your premiums can rise significantly.
How much you pay for car insurance generally depends on:
- The car you drive
- Your age
- What you do for a living
- Where your car’s kept
- Where you live
- Your car’s security
- Your mileage.
What’s the cheapest way to insure a learner driver?
Learner drivers can be added to a friend or relative’s existing car insurance policy as a named driver if they’re going to be practicing in their car. But this could be the more expensive option, especially if it’s for a young learner driver. The policyholder also risks losing their no-claims bonus if the learner has an accident.
While learner driver insurance isn’t cheap, for a shared car it’s often cheaper to buy a separate learner driver insurance policy rather than adding a learner to an existing policy as a named driver.
Here are some ways to cut the cost of learner driver insurance:
Black box insurance
Black box insurance, or telematics insurance as it’s also called, allows you to reduce the costs of your car insurance if you can show you’re a good, safe driver. A device fitted inside the car, or sometimes an app on your phone, monitors things like your speed, acceleration and braking.
Choose a higher excess
Opting for a higher voluntary excess will cut your learner driver insurance premiums. On the other hand, it means you’ll have to pay more towards covering the cost of damage to your car if you make a claim.
Temporary learner driver insurance
Buying temporary learner driver insurance can be cheaper than taking out annual cover. This could be a good choice if you only need provisional driver insurance to practice in someone else’s car for two or three months until you pass your test. You could save money with temporary car insurance as it can mean you only pay for the cover you need.
Add an experienced driver
If you’re learning to drive in your own car, you could add an experienced driver to your policy as a named driver provided they’ll be driving the car from time to time. The person who’s added as a named driver must be using the car less than the policyholder – if it’s the other way round, this is known as ‘fronting,’ which is illegal.
Compare quotes
Always shop around and compare quotes. Think about the various ways of insuring learner drivers so you make the best choice for you.
Can I get learner driver insurance if I own my own car?
Yes, if you own your own car, you can get learner driver insurance. When you get a quote as a learner driver you should select ‘UK provisional’ in the section asking you about your license.
With learner driver insurance, you’ll be covered to drive the car only when supervised by an experienced driver who meets the learner driver insurance rules.
Once you’ve passed your test, you’ll no longer be covered by your learner driver insurance policy so you’ll need to tell your insurer immediately if the policy hasn’t ended. You can ask them to update the existing policy for you or take out a new car insurance policy instead.
The bad news is that your car insurance premiums are likely to rise when you pass your test as car insurance for newly qualified drivers is generally more expensive than learner driver insurance.
How long will I need learner driver insurance for?
Most people need around 45 hours of professional driving lessons and 22 hours of practice, so it could typically take three to four months before you’re ready to take your test. But how long you’ll need learner driver insurance depends on you – some people learn to drive more quickly than others.
You’re automatically insured as part of the cost of your lessons when you use an approved driving instructor. But you’ll need learner driver insurance when you practice with family or friends – they can add you to their car insurance policy as a named driver or you can take out a separate learner driver insurance policy.
What are the cheapest ways of learning to drive?
Learning to drive can be costly, so here are some potential ways to cut the cost of learning to drive a car.
Paying a professional driving instructor
Pro: if you rely on regular lessons you won’t need learner driver insurance, as the lesson fees include the cost of them being insured on your behalf.
Con: the cost of getting professional lessons can add up quickly, with many instructors charging around £35 an hour.
Learning with friends and family
Pro: if you have a relative or friend who can supervise you in their car on a regular basis, you could save on driving lessons.
Con: you’ll either need to be added as a named driver on their insurance policy or take out separate learner driver insurance.
In practice, many people tend to take professional driving lessons as well as get practice with friends and family. Combining help from a professional with as much additional driving practice as possible can help you pass your test more quickly. The sooner you pass the test, the less you’ll spend on learning to drive.
FAQs
Why is learner driver insurance so expensive?
It can be expensive to insure a learner driver, but there are different ways to do it, so the cost will vary. Costs will also differ depending on the age of the learner and the type of car. It can be particularly expensive if parents add a young learner driver to their existing policy. Taking out temporary learner driver insurance on a shared car often works out cheaper.
What are the rules for learning to drive?
Learners must first apply for a provisional driving license – the earliest age to do this is 15 years and nine months.
You can get behind the wheel once you turn 17. People who qualify for the higher rate of the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) for mobility can start driving from 16.
Learners must be supervised by an experienced driver or qualified driving instructor at all times.
You must have L plates displayed at the front and back of the car when you’re practicing.
You can’t drive on motorways unless you’re with an approved driving instructor in a car with dual controls. In Northern Ireland, learner drivers aren’t allowed to drive on motorways at all – there’s also a 45-mile-per-hour maximum speed limit for learners in Northern Ireland.
Can I add a learner driver to my insurance?
Yes, you can add a learner driver to your existing car insurance policy. There’s a cost for doing this and you could lose your no-claims bonus if there’s an accident while they’re driving.
Will adding a learner driver to my policy increase my premiums?
Yes, your car insurance premiums are likely to rise a lot if you add a learner driver to your policy. It’s often cheaper for the learner to buy separate learner driver insurance for the shared car instead.
Can you add a named driver to learner driver insurance?
Yes, if you’re learning in your own car, adding an experienced driver to an annual learner driver insurance policy as a named driver can lower your premiums.
Will learner driver insurance count towards a no-claims discount?
Yes, if you take out annual learner driver insurance in your own name, it can count towards your no-claims discount. You should check the wording of your policy as terms and conditions do vary.
Can I get learner driver insurance if I need to retake my test because of a conviction?
No, it’s unlikely you’ll get standard learner driver insurance if you’re retaking your test due to a conviction. You’ll need to look for specialist car insurance for convicted drivers.
Can more than one learner driver be insured on the same car?
Yes, each learner driver would need to have a separate provisional driver insurance policy or could also be added to an experienced driver’s existing policy – up to three or four named drivers can usually be added to one policy.
Can I be insured for more than one vehicle?
Yes, you can be insured to drive more than one vehicle. If you’re a learner driver you’d need to either take out separate learner driver insurance policies or be added to one or more cars as a named driver.
Can I get car insurance if I’m aged 16?
If you get the higher rate of the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) for mobility you can start driving from 16 rather than 17. But you may need to find a specialist insurer to cover you as most insurers will only cover drivers over 17.
What extra cover is available for learner drivers?
You can add optional extras to learner driver insurance, including:
Breakdown cover – gets you back on the road when your car lets you down
Motor legal protection – helps with legal expenses due to an accident
Personal accident cover – pays out if you’re seriously hurt or killed in an accident
Courtesy car – gives you a replacement car while yours is being repaired after an accident.
Who can supervise me when I’m learning to drive?
You can be supervised by either a professional driving instructor or a relative/friend who’s an experienced driver. If it’s a relative or friend, they must:
Be over 21
Qualified to drive the type of car you’re learning in
Have held a full driving license for at least three years.
What happens with car insurance after I pass my driving test?
Your learner driver insurance will no longer be valid, so you’ll need to tell your insurer straight away. You can either choose to have your existing policy updated or take out a new one. Car insurance premiums will likely rise once you pass your test, but there are ways to get cheaper car insurance.
