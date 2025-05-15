What is fronting in car insurance?

What is fronting?
Fronting is when someone falsely claims to be the main driver of a vehicle on a car insurance policy.
It’s a type of insurance fraud and can have serious consequences if you’re caught doing it.
When you get a car insurance quote, you’ll be asked who the main driver is. You’ll also have the option to add named drivers to the policy so they can drive the car too.
The price you’re offered will be based on the information you give, so it needs to be accurate.
Fronting typically involves an older, more experienced motorist insuring a vehicle in their name when really the main user is a younger, higher-risk driver.
Why does fronting happen?
The main reason fronting happens is to cut costs. Car insurance for young drivers can be eye-wateringly expensive, so people do it to get a cheaper quote.
In fact, 35% of 18 to 24-year-olds think it’s acceptable to lie on an insurance application to save money, according to the Insurance Fraud Bureau.
A common example of fronting is a son or daughter being added to a parent’s policy as a named driver.
But the car is almost entirely driven by the young person. While some people do this deliberately, others don’t realise they’re doing anything wrong.
They’re just looking for ways to get cheaper insurance.
Fronting can also happen because the policyholder might not have kept their details up to date or may not understand who the main driver is.
Who is the main driver on car insurance?
Simply put, the main driver on a car insurance policy should be the person who drives the car the most.
This is often the owner or registered keeper of the vehicle, but it doesn’t have to be.
Any named drivers listed on the policy will get the same level of cover as the main driver. But they shouldn’t use the car more than them.
Here’s an example:
You use the car on weekdays to drive to work, and your teenage son only borrows it on weekends. You’re the main driver, but your son can be a named driver on your policy.
However, if your son drives the car to college every day and you only use it on weekends, he should be the main driver. You should be a named driver.
Get a car insurance quote
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch
Is fronting a criminal offence?
Yes, fronting is illegal and a type of insurance fraud. It’s part of a wider issue affecting the UK insurance industry.
In 2023, insurers detected 45,800 fraudulent motor insurance claims worth £501 million, figures from the Association of British Insurers show.
Ultimately, we all pay the price for insurance fraud. Insurers recoup their losses by passing the cost onto customers in the form of higher premiums.
So, always be honest about your household driving set-up. And if your circumstances change, remember to tell your insurer straight away.
Don’t risk falling foul of the law.
How is car insurance fronting detected?
Fronting is most likely to be discovered when you make a claim. Your insurance company will ask questions to establish what happened, including who was driving at the time of the incident.
If a named driver rather than the main driver was behind the wheel, they may investigate further if they suspect fronting.
This could involve:
- Interviewing both the main and named drivers
- Getting witness statements
- Checking motoring databases
- Examining CCTV footage
- Checking road toll, congestion charge and ULEZ records
- Using AI software to analyse patterns of behaviour from social media posts
Consider this scenario:
A father is named on the policy as the main driver, with his daughter as an additional driver. She is away studying at university and has an accident near her campus, nowhere near her father’s address.
The insurer might suspect that the daughter takes the car with her to university during term time and is the real main driver.
On investigating further, the insurer finds CCTV evidence showing that the car is regularly driven around the university city.
The insurer therefore concludes that the father and daughter are guilty of fronting.
What happens if I get caught fronting?
If your insurer concludes that fronting occurred, there are serious consequences for giving false information:
- Your cover will become invalid, and the insurer will most likely refuse to pay out for your claim.
- The insurer may even decide to cancel your policy altogether, leaving both you and the other driver without cover.
- You may also be liable for costs if an accident was your fault. Your insurer will be required to pay the other party but may then try to recover the costs from you.
- You may struggle to find affordable car insurance in the future. Having cover refused or cancelled often leads to higher premiums.
- In some cases, you could be prosecuted for insurance fraud. You could be fined, get points on your licence or end up with a criminal record.
- You could lose your job if you rely on your car for work.
How can I get cheaper car insurance?
While car insurance can be expensive, especially for younger drivers, there are other ways you could reduce your premium without resorting to fronting.
- Try telematics insurance: Also called black box insurance, this is where a small device is fitted to your car so your insurer can monitor how you drive. Safe drivers will be rewarded with a discount on their car insurance at renewal.
- Add a named driver: A younger driver can legitimately add a parent or older, more experienced driver to their policy. Just make sure they don’t drive the car more than you.
- Increase the excess: Choosing to pay a higher voluntary excess should bring down your premium. The excess is the amount you pay towards a claim. Don’t push it so high that you can’t afford to pay it if you need to, though.
- Avoid modifications: Making changes that improve the value or performance of your car could increase premiums. However, adding safety features, such as a GPS tracker, alarm or dashcam, could make them cheaper.
- Shop around: The easiest way to find cheaper car insurance is to compare quotes. Just give us a few details about yourself, the car you want to insure and any additional drivers you want on the policy. We’ll show you a list of quotes based on your answers so you can compare prices and cover levels.
Find more ways to get cheaper car insurance.
FAQs
Can I be the main driver on more than one car?
You can be named as the main driver for more than one car, but each vehicle can only have one main driver. And you must drive the cars more than any other driver named on the policy, otherwise, this is fronting.
Can I change the main driver on my policy?
You should be able to change your car insurance policy if the person who drives the car the most changes. Just let your insurer know so they can update the policy.
The premium is likely to go up if the new main driver is younger and less experienced. But that way you won’t be breaking the law.
Does the owner of a car have to be the main driver?
No, the owner of a car doesn't have to be the main driver. The owner is the person who bought or was given the car, but they can allow others to drive it.
They are, however, responsible for making sure that whoever is behind the wheel has the correct licence and insurance.