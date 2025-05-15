What is fronting in car insurance?

What is fronting?

Fronting is when someone falsely claims to be the main driver of a vehicle on a car insurance policy.

It’s a type of insurance fraud and can have serious consequences if you’re caught doing it.

When you get a car insurance quote, you’ll be asked who the main driver is. You’ll also have the option to add named drivers to the policy so they can drive the car too.

The price you’re offered will be based on the information you give, so it needs to be accurate.

Fronting typically involves an older, more experienced motorist insuring a vehicle in their name when really the main user is a younger, higher-risk driver.

Why does fronting happen?

The main reason fronting happens is to cut costs. Car insurance for young drivers can be eye-wateringly expensive, so people do it to get a cheaper quote.

In fact, 35% of 18 to 24-year-olds think it’s acceptable to lie on an insurance application to save money, according to the Insurance Fraud Bureau.

A common example of fronting is a son or daughter being added to a parent’s policy as a named driver.

But the car is almost entirely driven by the young person. While some people do this deliberately, others don’t realise they’re doing anything wrong.

They’re just looking for ways to get cheaper insurance.

Fronting can also happen because the policyholder might not have kept their details up to date or may not understand who the main driver is.

Who is the main driver on car insurance?

Simply put, the main driver on a car insurance policy should be the person who drives the car the most.

This is often the owner or registered keeper of the vehicle, but it doesn’t have to be.

Any named drivers listed on the policy will get the same level of cover as the main driver. But they shouldn’t use the car more than them.

Here’s an example:

You use the car on weekdays to drive to work, and your teenage son only borrows it on weekends. You’re the main driver, but your son can be a named driver on your policy.

However, if your son drives the car to college every day and you only use it on weekends, he should be the main driver. You should be a named driver.