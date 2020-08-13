Business or company credit cards could be helpful to your business, simplifying your accounting, improving your cash-flow and making it easier to buy what you need.

Read on for everything you need to know about business credit cards and find out how to pick the best business credit cards for you and your company.

Why use a business credit card?

Business credit cards can be a useful way of keeping track of your company's spending, paying for expenses and having access to short-term credit if needed.

Similar to the way you would use a personal credit card, business credit cards allow you to spend now and pay off the money you spend later. But unlike personal credit cards, you must pay the full amount off each month.

The credit limit amount available will be based on the business' status and accounts.

Advantages of a business credit card

You can expect to receive up to 56 days interest-free credit on your spending, which could help to spread the cost of your business expenses and improve cash-flow.

If you know you'll be able to pay off the credit in a month or so, paying for items on credit can keep your company's bank balance safe for emergencies or expenses that require immediate payment.

Many business credit cards have high spending limits, or, in some cases, no limit at all – which can boost the purchasing power of your business. But it's important to only spend what you know you can pay back on time. Business credit cards will expect the full balance to be paid off each month by direct debit from your business account.

Using a business credit card makes it easier to buy what you need online or over the phone. A business card is also useful if you or your employees have to travel abroad for business, or are taking external meetings with clients.

This means the payments are limited to the company credit card, rather than your employees having to collect the receipts and file them off to be expensed.

As well as being a convenient way to pay for business expenses while travelling, some cards offer preferential exchange rates, free worldwide travel and medical insurance, and even other perks, like hotel discounts, upgrades and concierge services.

If your company credit card has some of these perks, then in theory, if you have spent enough throughout the year, you could reward your staff with a weekend break, or something else paid for by the credit card's rewards scheme.

Other benefits of a company credit card

Essentially, using a business credit card can help you to simplify your business finances. A monthly statement means you can keep track of expenses and see them all in one place. You will also have online and app-based access to keep up to date more often.

It can also cut the need for petty cash – you may get supplementary credit cards for your employees, making it easier to administer employee expenses.