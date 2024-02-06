Advantages and disadvantages of a credit card

What can I use a credit card for?

In general, you can use a credit card for most of the things you'd use a debit card for. This means shopping, buying things online and making contactless payments. There are some areas where using a credit card can be more advantageous than using a debit card. For example, many offer great deals on spending abroad, and they offer better protection when buying goods and services.

However, there are some things you shouldn't (or can't) use a credit card for. For example, it's best to avoid using your credit card to withdraw money from an ATM, because there are often hefty fees involved. Similarly, although you can use your credit card to send money to a friend, it's usually not a good idea.