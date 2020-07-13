Stoozing - Make money with your credit cards

Some credit cards offer an introductory period where you don't have to pay any interest on the money you borrow. This is known as the 0% interest introductory period.

Could you make money by borrowing interest-free on your credit card and then investing the money in a high interest savings account? We look at the options to borrow money on a credit card to make money, and whether it works.

If you want to start stoozing find a credit card with an interest free period for purchases.

There are many methods and terms for borrowing on your credit card to make money, but it is most commonly known as stoozing. Here we explain what 'stoozing' is, how to be a 'stoozer' and use a 'stoozepot' to earn money.

What is stoozing?

Stoozing is treating 0% introductory rates on credit cards as interest free loans. You then invest this 0% interest money into a high-interest savings account. When the 0% introductory period ends, you pay off the credit card loan and you are left with the profit.

Why do people use credit cards to make money?

While it is in theory possible to make money via stoozing on credit cards, you have to find the best savings accounts and the right credit card. It also only really works when you can earn a lot of interest on a savings account, ie when savings interest rates are high.

Stoozing reached its heyday before the 2008 crash when credit was more freely available and interest rates higher. Some people were reported to have stoozed balances well into the tens of thousands.

It is less common today, particularly because interest rates are at an historic low and most best buy savings accounts do not pay much more than 1.6% and regular savings account pay just over 2%. Compare this with 2008 when the best buy savings account paid 5.5%. For this reason, stoozing has fallen out of fashion, and the opportunity to make money by borrowing money on a credit card is not really available any more.

What are the drawbacks of using your credit card to make money?

It is also worth bearing in the mind that you cannot simply withdraw cash on your credit card and then put it into a savings account in the hope of earning more interest.

This is because cash withdrawals on credit cards attract an interest rate as soon as the money is withdrawn, unlike purchases which benefit from an interest-free period. This interest charge is applied even if you have a 0% interest on purchases credit card.

The interest rate you will be charged for withdrawing cash will be far higher than the low rates that you would currently receive on a savings account, even with a best-buy savings account. For this reason, you should never simply withdraw cash on your credit card, and it is not a sensible way to raise money for savings or investments.

How can I make money from stoozing?

There are many different techniques to stooze effectively, but for most intents and purposes there are two methods: quick and easy, or advanced.

The simple way - spend and save

This method is reasonably straight-forward - simply build up your cash savings by using a 0% interest credit card to make as many purchases as possible.

Find a savings account that pays you the most AER and get the best 0% purchase card you can.

Make as many of day-to-day purchases you can afford on your card.

Deposit the cash you save into a high interest account. Remember, your deposits need to match your card spending.

Once the 0% interest period expires use the saved cash to pay off the balance.

Any money left over is your profit.

So if you borrowed £1,200 on a 24 month 0% purchase card, matched this with £1,200 in deposits in a 3% interest account, you could make about £72 by the time the 0% period expires. However, the larger the sum of money you 'stooze' the bigger the returns will be.

You will need to be disciplined with your spending and never borrow no more than you deposit - if you don't pay off the card debt before the 0% period expires you'll lose your profits.

In reality, it is difficult to find a savings account that pays more than 2%, so the amount of interest you would receive would be negligible in this instance.

Advanced stoozing - card balancing

This is how you can make bigger profits from creatively moving debts around, but it's not for everyone. It requires meticulous planning and calculations to manage. Also, with savings rates relatively low, the potential returns are unlikely to be worth the hassle involved in juggling cards, credit and savings accounts.