Money transfer credit cards

What to do after getting your money transfer credit card

It’s important to manage your card carefully to make the most of the 0% interest offer and avoid unnecessary or unexpected fees. Here are some key steps to ensure you stay on track and maximise the benefits of your card:

1. Repay at least the monthly minimum

Always pay at least the minimum monthly payment on your money transfer credit card to keep your 0% interest rate intact. Missing payments could not only cause you to lose the interest-free period, but could also trigger penalty fees and higher interest rates. You can set up a Direct Debit to ensure you never miss a payment.

2. Clear debt or transfer again before the 0% period ends

The 0% interest period won’t last forever, so either pay off your debt in full, or move the balance to another 0% offer before the introductory period expires. If you don't, you’ll face much higher interest charges, which could significantly increase your overall debt.

3. Check your card's rate before spending and avoid cash withdrawals

You may still have to pay interest on purchases and a much higher interest rate for cash withdrawals. Avoid using your card for cash withdrawals unless absolutely necessary, as the interest can start accumulating immediately.

4. Complete your cash transfer within the first 2-3 months

To benefit from the 0% interest and the low transfer fees, you typically need to complete the money transfer within the first 2-3 months after opening the account. This is a limited-time offer, so make sure you have all the necessary details ready for your transfer to avoid missing out on the introductory terms. You can check timescales with your card provider.