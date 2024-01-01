But bear in mind that sticking to the credit card's minimum payment option can be one of the most expensive ways to manage your credit card bills.

When you apply to take out a credit card you will (or at least, should) read the credit card’s summary box, which provides a breakdown of all the costs, charges and other conditions attached to the credit card.

One of the boxes will display the rules relating to the credit card minimum repayment. This will often be written as a sentence, like so:

Minimum repayment: An amount equal to the total of interest, default charges and 1% of the balance shown in your statement (minimum £5, or the full balance if less than £5).

The minimum amount may vary, but generally you would owe the interest, any default charges, plus a percentage of the remaining balance or a fixed minimum amount, whichever of the two is highest.

Elsewhere in the credit card summary box is the section relating to the interest free period. If you are able to take advantage of the interest free period, then make sure you do so. By repaying your credit card balance in full within the interest free period you avoid paying any interest.

It also means that your credit card will not have cost you anything as you have used it in a similar fashion to how you might use a debit card. Just make sure you avoid withdrawing any cash with a credit card as there is rarely an interest free period on credit card cash withdrawals. In fact you will almost always be charged interest daily from the moment you take the money out.

In the credit card summary box you will see the interest free period information written a little like this:

Interest free period: Maximum 56 days for purchases if you pay the full balance shown on your previous and current statement on time. No interest free period on cash withdrawals and balance transfers.

This essentially means that for 56 days (this period varies between credit card providers but is generally between a month and two months long) you can make purchases without incurring any interest charges provided that you have paid the previous balance in full and on time.

You would also need to pay off the current balance in full within those 56 days or interest will be added to the balance.

But what happens when you don't pay off your credit card balance in full and don't repay it within the interest free period? In this guide we explain just how expensive credit cards can be, how to reduce the amount of interest you pay, even if you are only just about scraping by, and how you might be able to save money by taking out a balance transfer credit card.

How expensive are credit cards?

In order to understand how expensive credit cards are in relative terms, it's important to look at the annual percentage rate (APR), which is essentially the cost of borrowing. When comparing a variety of loans and credit products there will be an APR included in the comparison tables to help you decide which product is cheapest.

When comparing loans and mortgages, you might find that the APR can be somewhere around 3% to 7%. This is considerably lower than most credit cards, which can have an APR of somewhere in the region of around 15% to 45%. However, you are likely to be borrowing much less on a credit card at any one time than you are if you have taken out a loan or mortgage.

Relatively speaking though, credit cards are more expensive. You will always have larger debts on a mortgage, but this is more to do with the fact that you are borrowing a far higher amount. On a credit card, even with debts under £100, they can quickly accumulate to become far more expensive (again, relatively speaking) if you only pay the minimum every month.

So how does credit card APR work exactly? The minimum payment on a credit card will usually include the cost of one month's interest.

The APR is based on the annual cost of interest, but if you only made the minimum repayment on your credit card each month, this cost would have to be paid monthly.

The monthly cost of interest is usually the total APR divided by 12. This interest is also usually not compounded, so your monthly credit card interest may seem low, but if you don't repay it in full the interest will accumulate interest. The APR you see listed next to a credit card is the interest cost when it has been compounded.

So you might see that your credit card has an APR of 21%, but your interest each month will be 1.6012% rather than what you might get if you divided 21 by 12 (1.75%). Using this example, we can calculate how much you would pay each month if you only made the minimum payment on your credit card.

What is the minimum payment on a credit card?

As mentioned previously, the minimum payment on a credit card can vary but it is typically the highest of the total balance under a fixed amount (£5 for the purpose of this example), or the interest and any default charges for that month.

So to make things easier to work out, let's say you have a credit card with an APR of 21% and a debt of £100. How long would it take to pay it all off if you only made the minimum repayment each month? In this example, we'll also apply the rules of the credit card we used earlier, which has a minimum repayment rule of 1% of the balance plus interest or the total balance if under £5.

Credit card minimum repayment calculator

If you were paying off £100 of credit card debt with a minimum repayment each month it would take you 25 months and you would have paid £21 in interest (21%). For the length of the time it took, you may not find the interest payment that high, but what if you had borrowed £1,000 on your credit card?