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0% fee balance transfer credit cards allow you to move existing credit card debt to a new card, without paying the usual transfer fee which can be up to 3.5% of the balance.
By transferring debt to a card with 0% interest or a low-interest rate on balance transfers, you could save a significant amount on interest payments. However, no-fee balance transfer credit cards often come with shorter 0% interest periods compared to those that charge a fee.
To qualify for the best deals, you’ll usually need a good credit score.
Balance transfer credit cards with zero fees work just the same as any other balance transfer credit card, just they don’t charge an upfront fee to transfer your balance.
A balance transfer card allows you to move credit card debt from other cards you may have to a new one.
Many typically offer a 0% interest period too, so you can avoid paying interest on outstanding balances on your card for a set period - which can be 12 months or more.
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“No-fee balance transfer cards allow you to move debt to a new card without paying the usual upfront fee. This means they can help you save money on interest and pay off debt faster. However, they usually offer shorter 0% periods compared to cards with transfer fees, and you’ll need a good credit score to access the best deals.”
You can see some of our best no-fee balance transfer cards by going through our card-finder tool at the top of this page. More results might be available, depending on your credit score.
No, not all credit cards charge a transfer fee. Some balance transfer credit cards offer 0% transfer fees, meaning you can move your existing credit card debt to a new card without paying any upfront charges. However, many balance transfer cards typically charge a fee, usually between 1% and 3.5% of the amount being transferred. These fees are usually applied to the total balance you move.
No. The act of transferring a balance to a new credit card doesn’t damage your credit score.
However, there are two things that might negatively affect your credit worthiness if you're not careful.
Firstly, applying for a new credit card is always recorded on your credit history. This means that if you have an application rejected and make multiple applications over a short period of time, other lenders might reject you too as it may appear that you're desperate for credit.
Card finder and eligibility checker tools don’t show up on your credit report, so it makes sense to use one to ensure you only apply for cards you’ll qualify for.
Secondly, lenders look at something called your "total available credit" before making a decision. This is worked out by adding up all your credit card and overdraft limits.
A new card adds to this total, but unless you've already got a large number of cards with high credit limits - for example equal to your annual salary – it’s unlikely to be a problem.
Your options for balance transfer credit cards will be limited if you have bad credit. Most credit cards transfer deals will only accept people with a good or excellent credit rating.
You might have a higher chance of being approved for a credit card for bad credit.
Yes, but that doesn't mean you'll pay nothing to borrow.
First, there may be a fee attached to a balance transfer or money transfer credit card.
Secondly, if you don't clear your debt within the 0% period you'll be charged interest on any money remaining on the account at the end of it.
Thirdly, cash withdrawals attract fees and high interest charges. Your 0% interest deal won’t apply to them.
A "no transfer fee" balance transfer card allows you to move your existing credit card debt to a new card without paying the usual upfront transfer fees, which typically range from 1% to 3.5%. No-fee balance transfer cards often come with shorter 0% interest periods compared to cards that charge a transfer fee.
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