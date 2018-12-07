No fee balance transfer credit cards

What are 0% fee balance transfer cards?

These are cards that allow you to transfer a balance onto a different card without being charged the usual upfront transfer fees that are typically around 1-4%. Depending on the balance you wish to transfer, this could save you a lot of money.

How do no-fee balance transfer cards work?

Balance transfer credit cards with zero fees work just the same as any other balance transfer credit card, just they don’t charge an upfront fee to transfer your balance.

A balance transfer card allows you transfer existing credit card debts to it. Many typically offer a 0% interest period so you can avoid paying interest on your card debts for a set period of time which can be 12 months or more.

What are the advantages of a no-fee balance transfer credit card?

Obviously the main advantage is you don’t need to pay any upfront fees for the transferring your balance.

If you are savvy and pay off your credit card balance in full before the 0% interest period expires you could avoid paying any charges related to your card altogether, saving you money.

What’s the disadvantage of a 0% fee balance transfer credit card?

While it is free to transfer your existing card debts, no fee balance transfer cards generally have a shorter 0% interest offer than their fee charging counterparts.

So, if you’re not careful you could easily slip into paying interest when the 0% interest period expires.

The trick to successfully avoiding paying interest on card debts is to simply divide the amount you owe by the length of the remaining 0% period and set up direct debits for this amount each month.

How to find a no-fee balance transfer credit card

Filter the tables by ‘transfer fee’ to find the balance transfer cards that charge zero for upfront transfer fees.

Also, it is worth understanding the difference between initial and effective fees. Many cards charge an initial upfront fee that is refunded once you make your first repayment, the fee after the refund is the effective fee.

Some cards may have an effective fee of 0% but will charge an initial fee, so it’s worth checking out the small print and comparing carefully. Try to calculate what the overall cost might be to pay off the balance you are transferring, to find the best deal.

What are top deals?

One way to sort our table is by ‘top deals’, whereby we highlight cards that are market leaders for particular features. For example, of all the credit cards charging no transfer fee, the one with the best overall offering might be a top deal called ‘No transfer fee’.

We do this to highlight that it is the best in its class on Uswitch. We check these deals weekly to ensure they really are the best on Uswitch in that area, so you can rest assured that our top deals are just that - the top deals on Uswitch.

What does 'most popular' mean?

When we use the term ‘most popular’ on Uswitch in reference to credit cards, these cards are ranked by the number of clicks they have received on the site in the past 48 hours.

The most clicked on cards are at the top, with the least at the bottom. This reflects how popular they are with visitors to Uswitch.com. Consequently, this is a good table to look at if you’re interested in seeing which cards most people think are worth getting.

Does Uswitch compare all the credit cards on the market?

We compare credit over 100 credit cards from the major banks and credit card providers.

However, we do not compare all the credit cards that are available in the UK.

This is because some credit card providers have offers that are only available exclusively through their own website or branch, or through other comparison websites - in the same way some credit cards are exclusively available through Uswitch.

There are also many credit cards that are only available to people in member organisations and clubs.

What does it mean if a card is listed as an “advertisement” or “promotion”?

We sometimes receive payment from card providers to display their cards in prominent locations.

These are adverts and are designed to be distinct and separate from the other cards on our comparison tables. We hope this makes it clear which cards are top-of-table deals and which cards are paid for promotions.