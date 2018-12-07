No fee balance transfer credit cards

No-fee balance transfer cards enable you to transfer your credit debts to a new card without paying any upfront fees and can have extended interest-free repayment periods. Compare credit cards with 0% transfer fees from 3 companies below.
Sainsbury's Bank Low Fee 18 Month Balance Transfer Credit Card
Santander All in One Credit Card
Santander Everyday Credit Card
Lloyds Bank Platinum Low Rate Credit Card
These are cards that allow you to transfer a balance onto a different card without being charged the usual upfront transfer fees that are typically around 1-4%. Depending on the balance you wish to transfer, this could save you a lot of money.
Balance transfer credit cards with zero fees work just the same as any other balance transfer credit card, just they don’t charge an upfront fee to transfer your balance.
A balance transfer card allows you transfer existing credit card debts to it. Many typically offer a 0% interest period so you can avoid paying interest on your card debts for a set period of time which can be 12 months or more.
Obviously the main advantage is you don’t need to pay any upfront fees for the transferring your balance.
If you are savvy and pay off your credit card balance in full before the 0% interest period expires you could avoid paying any charges related to your card altogether, saving you money.
While it is free to transfer your existing card debts, no fee balance transfer cards generally have a shorter 0% interest offer than their fee charging counterparts.
So, if you’re not careful you could easily slip into paying interest when the 0% interest period expires.
The trick to successfully avoiding paying interest on card debts is to simply divide the amount you owe by the length of the remaining 0% period and set up direct debits for this amount each month.
Filter the tables by ‘transfer fee’ to find the balance transfer cards that charge zero for upfront transfer fees.
Also, it is worth understanding the difference between initial and effective fees. Many cards charge an initial upfront fee that is refunded once you make your first repayment, the fee after the refund is the effective fee.
Some cards may have an effective fee of 0% but will charge an initial fee, so it’s worth checking out the small print and comparing carefully. Try to calculate what the overall cost might be to pay off the balance you are transferring, to find the best deal.
