Most popular credit cards

Whether you’re looking for a cashback, reward, 0% on purchases or balance transfer credit card, finding popular credit card deals with Uswitch is simple.

You can also compare credit cards to use abroad, cards with low APRs, and the top credit card deals for people with a bad credit history. Use our tabs to pick a type of card and scroll our comparison tables to see the best credit card deals.

What is a credit card?

Credit cards are a way of borrowing money to pay for bills, goods, or services. Once you’ve reached a pre-approved credit limit - known as ‘maxing out’ your credit card - you won’t be able to spend any more on the card until you’ve paid off some debt.

At the end of every month you pay off at least the minimum amount of what you owe on the card - if you don’t, you’ll soon begin to pay interest on what you’ve borrowed.

Compare credit cards

You normally apply for a credit card online or in-branch at a bank or building society. However, popular credit cards offered by lots of supermarkets, such as Sainsbury’s and Tesco, and other specialist providers, like Capital One, also offer cards.

From the traditional high street banks to the major supermarket providers, our credit card comparison tables include all the big names to help you find great credit card deals.

Types of credit card in the UK

Some popular credit cards in the UK come in a variety of different forms - some cards are better for new purchases or getting cashback on your spending, while others are better for transferring existing debt. We compare the following types of credit card:

Credit card comparison

Credit card comparison tools can help you identify the best credit cards in the UK, but it all comes down to your circumstances and what works for you. That means, finding the best 0% credit cards, or the best high income credit cards on the market isn't as straightforward as it seems. Compare the credit card market and get the right credit card deals for you. You can use our credit card comparison tables above to see our most popular credit card offers.

What does 'most popular' mean?

When we use the term ‘most popular’ on Uswitch in reference to credit cards, these cards are ranked by the number of clicks they have received on the site in the past 48 hours.

The most clicked on cards are at the top, with the least at the bottom. This reflects how popular they are with visitors to Uswitch.com. Consequently, this is a good table to look at if you’re interested in seeing which cards most people think are worth getting.