Experian Credit Report - Get your Experian report

Learn about credit ratings and how to get your Experian Credit Report, with our Experian report guide, as well as how to improve your credit rating.

Check your credit report to make sure you're in good shape to apply for loans, credit cards, overdrafts, mortgages and mobile phone contracts

What is my Experian credit report?

Whenever you use a service and pay later, take out a personal loan, or borrow money via a credit card pay it back later, you're leaving a digital footprint of your spending habits.

That footprint is stored by credit reference agencies, along with other personal details like your address, whether you are on the electoral roll, and any outstanding debts. They use this to create a financial profile that lenders can then access to check before they approve any future applications for credit.

Credit checks are also used by companies to see that you are financially sound and that you're likely to continue with your payments. This could be a mortgage company, broadband or mobile phone provider, or any organisation that provides a service involving credit or payments.

If you have a good credit report you will have access to more financial products, be able to borrow larger sums and have better - cheaper - borrowing rates.

Why do I need to check my Experian credit report?

If you're looking to borrow money from a bank or financial provider then during the application process the lender will want to check your credit file. Experian is one of the three main credit rating companies that a lender might consult. The bank or financial provider is likely to ask to see what details of your past and current borrowing is on file in your Experian Credit Report.

But just what is an Experian credit report and an Experian credit score, and how can you get a free credit report and check it for yourself?

Do you have to pay for an Experian credit report?

Credit agencies have to show you your report for free. TransUnion does this. But some credit agencies, including Experian, only do so by making you sign up to a monthly fee that you must then cancel within the first month. Sneakily, they hope you will forget to cancel it - so make sure you cancel it as soon as you have your free report.

With Experian, there are two options: you can sign up for a free Experian credit score, which shows how high your score is out of a possible total of 999. Experian says the average score is 789.

However, this credit score is not the same as a detailed credit report, which shows which credit cards you have, whether you have other forms of borrowing, and what your payment history is like.

If you want to see your full Credit report, you have to sign up for an Experian account, known as CreditExpert, which includes a free 30-day trial and then is charged at £14.99 per month. If you cancel before the end of the trial you will not be charged the monthly subscription – however, you will need to remember to cancel the service, otherwise the money will be debited from your bank account automatically. It's best to cancel immediately you receive your credit report.

If your Experian Credit score is lower than you expected, or you want to make sure all the details on your Credit Report are correct, then you can sign up for CreditExpert. By looking at the information on you file you can take steps to improve your credit rating, if necessary, and also check whether there are any signs of identity theft, or errors on your file.