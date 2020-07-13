Experian Credit Report - Get your Experian report

Learn about credit ratings and how to get your Experian Credit Report, with our Experian report guide, as well as how to improve your credit rating.
Check your credit report to make sure you're in good shape to apply for loans, credit cards, overdrafts, mortgages and mobile phone contracts
Whenever you use a service and pay later, take out a personal loan, or borrow money via a credit card pay it back later, you're leaving a digital footprint of your spending habits.
That footprint is stored by credit reference agencies, along with other personal details like your address, whether you are on the electoral roll, and any outstanding debts. They use this to create a financial profile that lenders can then access to check before they approve any future applications for credit.
Credit checks are also used by companies to see that you are financially sound and that you're likely to continue with your payments. This could be a mortgage company, broadband or mobile phone provider, or any organisation that provides a service involving credit or payments.
If you have a good credit report you will have access to more financial products, be able to borrow larger sums and have better - cheaper - borrowing rates.
If you're looking to borrow money from a bank or financial provider then during the application process the lender will want to check your credit file. Experian is one of the three main credit rating companies that a lender might consult. The bank or financial provider is likely to ask to see what details of your past and current borrowing is on file in your Experian Credit Report.
But just what is an Experian credit report and an Experian credit score, and how can you get a free credit report and check it for yourself?
Credit agencies have to show you your report for free. TransUnion does this. But some credit agencies, including Experian, only do so by making you sign up to a monthly fee that you must then cancel within the first month. Sneakily, they hope you will forget to cancel it - so make sure you cancel it as soon as you have your free report.
With Experian, there are two options: you can sign up for a free Experian credit score, which shows how high your score is out of a possible total of 999. Experian says the average score is 789.
However, this credit score is not the same as a detailed credit report, which shows which credit cards you have, whether you have other forms of borrowing, and what your payment history is like.
If you want to see your full Credit report, you have to sign up for an Experian account, known as CreditExpert, which includes a free 30-day trial and then is charged at £14.99 per month. If you cancel before the end of the trial you will not be charged the monthly subscription – however, you will need to remember to cancel the service, otherwise the money will be debited from your bank account automatically. It's best to cancel immediately you receive your credit report.
If your Experian Credit score is lower than you expected, or you want to make sure all the details on your Credit Report are correct, then you can sign up for CreditExpert. By looking at the information on you file you can take steps to improve your credit rating, if necessary, and also check whether there are any signs of identity theft, or errors on your file.
Getting the information right means that you have a better chance of being approved for credit in the future. The better your credit score, the lower the interest rate is likely to be on the money that you borrow.
If you clear your credit card debt each month, or always pay your mortgage on time for instance, that shows future lenders that there is a good chance that you will be able to keep up with repayments.
If you always pay your mortgage, but don't always clear your credit card balance, it tells them they can lend to you and make money by charging interest.
Therefore, before any lender will offer you a line of credit, even for something as simple as a mobile phone contract, they will request your credit score from one or more of the three credit reference agencies.
Your Experian credit report, or Experian credit score is the largest and most widely recognised of the three credit reference agencies. The other two are Equifax and TransUnion.
When you apply for credit some providers will look at all three, some will look at one or two, but many will look at Experian.
It's therefore important that you check your Experian credit report before applying for credit. Especially, if you think you might need to improve your credit score, or you think that there might be mistakes on your file, which are hampering your applications for credit.
Your Experian credit score provides your financial history to potential lenders, so it is vital to check the information found on it is correct. Any mistakes on your Experian credit report can be corrected, potentially saving you a lot of trouble in future.
Mistakes include incorrect addresses and contract details, accounts that haven’t been closed, a former spouse’s details appearing on your report, and mistaken information as a result of fraud.
If, for instance, you have an old mobile phone contract that you stopped using, but never closed, it will still appear on your credit file. Likewise, if you have a joint account and then go through a divorce, your former spouse’s financial history could continue to impact your Experian credit report unless you do something about it.
You should make sure you get your credit report from all three agencies.
If you find a mistake on your Experian credit report you can let the agency know - for example that your address has changed. If there's a mistake relating to a financial matter, or you want to explain why you missed a payment, you can write and ask for a ‘notice of correction’ to be added to your file.
While this does not amend the information on your file, it will show lenders looking at your report in future that you are disputing some reporting, which they may take into consideration when assessing your credit application.
Your Experian credit score will show your financial accounts, including a history of any bank accounts you have, any credit or store cards you own, and any outstanding debts on those cards, as well as your payment history.
It will also show any contracts you have, including energy or mobile phone contracts.
Your report will also show your electoral roll information, any court records including county court judgements and bankruptcy information, and any fraud information.
Your report will also show your search history, so which lenders have looked at your file when you’ve applied for credit elsewhere.
Your Experian credit file will not show any council tax information, driving penalties, salary, savings accounts, or medical history.
