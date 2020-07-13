 Skip to main content
Credit reports guides

Bad credit rating - How to improve credit rating

How to dispute your credit report

Have you checked your credit rating and found incorrect information on credit report? Read our guide to learn how to dispute your credit report, and prevent errors from damaging your credit score.

Bad Credit Mobile Phones - Contract Phones for Bad Credit

Are you looking for a contract mobile phone but have bad credit? Read our guide to learn how you can get a mobile phone contract even if you have or have had difficulties with for bad credit in the past.

Credit reports Q&A

See your questions answered by our money team on all things related to your credit report and credit history

Credit check quiz

Credit check quiz | Check my credit rating

Is your credit history spotless or does it bear a few black marks? Take our credit check quiz to find out what sort of credit rating you have.

Ultimate first time buyer guide: how much money do you need to buy a house?

Your credit score and your housemates | Credit reports Q & A

I live in shared accommodation, will my housemate's credit rating affect my likelihood of getting a credit card? Read our credit reports Q&A to learn more.

How to improve your credit rating and credit score

How to improve your credit score and credit history

Whether you're looking for a credit card, loan, or even a mobile phone deal, your credit score is important - find out whether phone contracts improve credit score, how to improve credit ratings.

Guide on Experian Credit Report

Experian Credit Report - Get your Experian report

If you're looking to borrow money the chances are you will have been asked whether they could check your Experian Credit Report. Learn more about credit ratings and how to get your Experian Credit Report.

Is it bad to have too many credit cards?

Is it bad to have too many credit cards? | Credit score Q&A

Is it bad to have too many credit cards? Get the answers from our money experts and find out how the number of credit cards could affect your credit rating.

Credit report and credit score | Why check your credit rating?

Your credit score can be a deciding factor when taking out credit. Find out how you can use your Experian credit report and score to your advantage.

Applying for too many credit cards | Credit report Q&A

Could applying for too many credit cards affect my credit rating? Read our guide to learn how credit card application affect your credit rating and score.

Why have I been refused credit? | Credit rating Q and A

I've been refused a credit card, how can I find out why? Read our guide to see what our money experts have to say about being refused credit and what to do.

I have bad credit. Can I still get credit cards with rewards?

Get your credit rating and credit card questions answered by our money experts. I have a bad credit rating. Can I still get a credit card with rewards?

Credit cards to improve credit rating? | Credit score Q&A

I've been told that I should get a credit card to improve my credit rating. Is this true and how so? Read on to learn what can improve your credit rating.

Free Credit Reports - Get a Free Credit Check

What is a statutory credit report? How do I get a free credit report? We show you some of the best free credit reports and explain how free credit reports work.

Identity fraud protection | Credit reports & identity theft protection

Credit reports & identity fraud protection

Find out how checking your credit report can help to protect you against identity fraud - read our top ten tips to protecting yourself against ID fraud.

Credit reports: Learn about credit reporting agencies

Credit reports: what's your credit rating? Get free online access to your credit report with Uswitch and find out the facts about credit ratings.

Bad credit rating - How to improve credit rating

Do you have a bad credit rating? Learn how to improve a bad credit report with Uswitch

Identity fraud - What is identity theft (ID theft)?

Identity fraud - What is identity theft (ID theft)?

Identity theft is a growing problem - but are you at risk from identity theft and how can you protect yourself? Find out with Uswitch.

What affects your credit rating?

Learn how the credit scoring system tends to work between credit reporting agencies and what affects credit rating and how to improve your credit score.

Average credit rating

Checking your credit history means you can identify ways to improve your credit rating, which could help you to get a better rate.

Social networking privacy - Facebook safety and online safety

Social networking privacy - Facebook safety and online safety

Social networking privacy - how not paying attention to privacy settings on social networking sites can put you at risk and how to protect yourself.

Questions to ask yourself before your credit card application

A rundown of some of the important questions you should ask yourself before you apply for credit - it could save you a fortune in the long-run.

Good credit rating - How to improve my credit rating

What is a good credit rating and how can you improve your credit rating if you're struggling to get credit. We take a closer look and offer our top tips for improving your credit.

Why you should check your credit rating

Checking your credit rating can help you improve your credit score and protect you against fraud - read our top 10 reasons for checking your credit rating.

Statutory credit reports

Statutory credit reports

Credit reports come in many shapes and size, which can making getting hold of and checking your statutory credit report a much more difficult process.

