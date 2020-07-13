When you open a joint account with a partner or spouse you are linking your finances together, so it's a good idea to think through the options before taking this step.

Are there any risks in opening a joint account?

It can be convenient if you're sharing the cost of rent or mortgage, as the money from your joint account can be used to pay for your household costs. Likewise, household bills and direct debits for utilities, broadband, and subscriptions can automatically leave your account with you having to sort out who owes what. You can also use your joint account to pay for food shopping and for meals out.

However, not everyone who is in a relationship might want to share a bank account with their partner. There are a number of considerations to think through before you pool your finances. Here are some issues to think about before you open a joint bank account.

How will you fund the joint account?

Some people choose to pay all their income into their joint account. This means their salary or other income is paid directly into the account they share with their partner.

This is the closest financial relationship you can have – all your money goes into one account and you sort out your bills and other expenses from that one account.

Advantages of a full joint account

Having a joint account simplifies your finances because you can pay for everything from a single account. You can each have a debit card linked to the account and recurring expenses like mortgage repayments can go out of your bank account each month.

You also do not need to worry about sitting down each week and working out how much each person has spent on food or entertainment.

Disadvantages of a full joint account

It's rare for a couple or partners to each earn the same amount of money. It is likely that one person will earn more – so you need to be sure that the person earning the greater salary or income is happy for their income to go straight into the account to be used for shared purposes.

Setting boundaries:

It's a good idea to discuss how money from the joint account is spent on separate treats and hobbies. Does one partner need to ask before they make a significant purchase? How are you going to set a balance between spending and earning if different partners have different priorities?