By taking out another loan to pay off a number of smaller debts, you may be able to reduce your monthly payments and simplify your finances. We look at the benefits and drawbacks of debt consolidation loans.

What is loan consolidation?

You can use a debt consolidation loan to clear a number of smaller debts. Loan consolidation just means grouping your debts into one loan, you will only have one creditor to deal with and just one monthly repayment.

Debt consolidation loans can reduce the pressure that you're feeling from creditors. Bear in mind that these loans often spread the debt over a longer period of time, meaning that you may be in debt for many years.

Is a debt consolidation loan right for me?

You should think carefully before choosing to consolidate your debt, because there may be better options available to you. Debt consolidation loans only transfer your debts, unlike bankruptcy or an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA), which reduce the amount you pay back.

If your existing debts carry high interest rates (e.g. on credit cards or store cards), you may be able to get a loan with a lower rate. If you have high levels of debt, banks may only offer you a loan with a high interest rate.

You'll need strong willpower if you take out a debt consolidation loan, because the credit cards that you clear with your loan will remain open (unless you close the accounts). The temptation to continue spending beyond your means may be hard to resist.

If you've already consolidated your debts, it's probably not wise to try consolidating debt again. A more formal debt solution might be more effective at helping you break the cycle of debt.