Finding a guarantor loan online may be a good option if you are finding it difficult to get a loan by yourself or you have been refused credit by lenders.

This is known as a guarantor loan. The person who promises to pay your loan, known as a guarantor, is usually a family member, although it can be a friend.

One possible solution is to take out a loan with someone else who agrees that they will step in and pay off the loan if you're unable to do keep up the payments.

If you have had credit problems in the past it can be tough to get a loan in your own name, especially if you still have a bad credit score.

How do guarantor loans work?

A guarantor loan can be either a secured or unsecured loan that requires you to have a guarantor - a person willing to meet your repayments if you can't.

Guarantor loans are becoming increasingly common and offer an alternative form of borrowing to those with a poor credit history.

There are many specialist guarantor loan companies, so it's worth shopping around to find the best rates.

Where can I find the best guarantor loans for bad credit?

You may find the best guarantor loans from a direct lender. This can be the case especially if you are looking for guarantor loans for people with bad credit as a direct lender may offer a range of different options.

If you're looking for very bad credit loans but have no guarantor it could be more difficult to get a direct lender to consider you. If this is the case you may need to rebuild your credit first before searching and applying for loans online.

How do I apply for a guarantor loan?

When you apply for your guarantor loan you supply the details of someone who will pay off your loan should you default on your payments.

This reduces the risk for the lender, meaning they're able to offer you lower interest rates than you could obtain elsewhere.

Your guarantor will only be called on to step in as a last resort. Most guarantors are not normally involved in repayments - but they must understand there is a risk they will have to honour the debt.

Who can be your guarantor?

A guarantor is usually a family member or a close friend, who trusts you to keep up with your repayments. But it can be anyone.

They can be related to you but they cannot be financially linked to you – for example it cannot be your spouse.

Typically, guarantors have to be aged over 21 with a good credit score.

As they will have a credit check to confirm that they have a good credit score, they will need to provide identification, proof of address, bank statements and other details.

Often they will need to be a UK homeowner too. If the lender requires security, they need to have enough equity to match the value of your loan.

What responsibility does a guarantor have?

A guarantor agrees to repay your loan if you are unable to do so. This is a big responsibility, as they will sign the loan agreement with you and the lender. If you cannot afford to repay the loan, your guarantor will need to step in and make the repayments for you.

For this reason, it's very important to talk through the issues with your potential guarantor before you go ahead with the loan.

The guarantor needs to understand what happens if the loan is not repaid. If for example the guarantor was unable to make the repayments for you, their own personal credit score and credit rating might be adversely affected.

If you could not pay the loan and neither could your guarantor, your guarantor might be taken to court by the lender or be forced to repay the loan using their own money. Therefore, being a guarantor is a serious undertaking.