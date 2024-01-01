What is a Debt Relief Order?

A Debt Relief Order is an alternative to bankruptcy for those who have less than £300 in assets, aren't homeowners and have less than £50 in disposable income per month.

It can give you a reprieve from debt repayments and stop creditors taking action against you for up to a year, but it will affect your credit file for six years and will likely affect your future borrowing.

The advantages of Debt Relief Orders

It's worth considering whether you qualify for a DRO before considering bankruptcy. There are a few advantages of applying for a DRO over bankruptcy:

A Debt Relief Order won't cost you as much as bankruptcy.

The courts won't be involved in the process.

Many of your creditors won't be able to take action against you for a year (this excludes child support, court fines and confiscation orders, maintenance and student loans)

At the end of the year, you'll be free of all the debts listed in the order and you'll no longer have to pay them off.

Do you qualify for a Debt Relief Order?

There are rules and restrictions that determine whether you qualify for a DRO. You can only apply for a DRO if you fulfil these criteria:

You have less than £15,000 in qualifying debts.

You have £50 or less per month available in household income after paying for your everyday needs (this includes salary, welfare benefits, pensions, as well as any rent and family contributions).

The things you own and any savings amount to less than £300 (these are your assets).

You have either no vehicle, or a vehicle worth less than £1,000 (there are special allowances for vehicles which have been adapted for disabilities).

You're eligible to apply if you've had a property, run a business, or if you've lived in England or Wales in the last 3 years.

You haven't had an existing Bankruptcy Order, Bankruptcy Restrictions Order or Individual Voluntary Arrangement or a Debt Relief Order in the last six years.

You won't be eligible for a DRO if: