OLEV grant: government grant for electric cars

What is the OLEV Grant?

The OLEV Grant was a government scheme designed to encourage drivers to switch to electric vehicles by helping cover the cost of installing a home charging point. Officially known as the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS), it offered up to £350 towards the cost of installation.

The original OLEV Grant closed on 31 March 2022, but has been replaced by more targeted support to help eligible households install electric vehicle charging points. There are currently two schemes available:

The Electric Vehicle Chargepoint Grant is aimed at flat owners, renters and residential landlords with private off-street parking.

is aimed at flat owners, renters and residential landlords with private off-street parking. A separate targeted scheme, the Electric Vehicle Chargepoint Grant For Households with On-Street Parking aims to support the installation of EV chargepoints at properties with no off-street parking that will require some form of cross-pavement charging solution.

Both grants cover 75% of the installation cost of a charging point, capped at £500.

A separate scheme for drivers in Scotland provides a grant of up to £400 for eligible residents in rural areas. The Energy Saving Trust manages the domestic charge point grant .

Do I qualify for the OLEV Grant?

The original scheme has now ended. The two new schemes have separate eligibility criteria. The main Electric Vehicle Chargepoint Grant is aimed at the following groups:

Flat owners (including flats bought through the shared ownership scheme)

Those who rent a residential property

Residential landlords

Additional criteria also apply, the main qualification being that you must have access to your own private, off-street parking space.

The other scheme, the Electric Vehicle Chargepoint Grant For Households with On-Street Parking is aimed at a specific group:

Residential households with no off-street or private parking spaces

Again, specific criteria apply, most notably that the installed solution must be permanent and that you have permission from your Local Highways authority (as well as any other third-party permissions that may be required).

Those who qualify and apply before either scheme ends on 31 March 2027 could receive 75% off the cost of buying and installing a home charging socket, capped at £500.

How do I claim the OLEV Grant?

To check your eligibility and to apply, visit one of the following government portals: