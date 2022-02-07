OLEV grant: government grant for electric cars

What is the OLEV Grant?

Government grants for electric car charging points are few and far between, but the OLEV Grant was introduced to help encourage consumers to switch to an electric vehicle by contributing to some of the costs involved. Technically called the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme, it covers up to £350 of the costs associated with installing a home electric vehicle charging point.

Those looking for electric car charging point grants in Scotland can get an additional £250 to make a total of £600, thanks to Energy Saving Trust Scotland and the Scottish government.

However, the scheme ends on 31 March 2022, so those who want to take advantage of it need to move quickly to have their installations completed by that date.

Why is the government offering the OLEV Grant?

The government is offering the OLEV Grant to drivers in order to help meet its ambitious net zero emissions target by 2050. It goes hand in hand with several other initiatives connected with electric vehicles, such as London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone where vehicles that don’t meet emissions standards have to pay a daily charge to travel into London.

Do I qualify for the OLEV Grant?

You qualify for the OLEV Grant if: