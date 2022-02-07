 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
OLEV grant: government grant for electric cars

If you’re thinking about making the jump to an electric car and want to be able to charge it at home, you might be interested in the Office for Low Emissions (OLEV) grant which can help you save up to £350 on the purchase and installation of a home charging point.
What is the OLEV Grant? 

Government grants for electric car charging points are few and far between, but the OLEV Grant was introduced to help encourage consumers to switch to an electric vehicle by contributing to some of the costs involved. Technically called the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme, it covers up to £350 of the costs associated with installing a home electric vehicle charging point.

Those looking for electric car charging point grants in Scotland can get an additional £250 to make a total of £600, thanks to Energy Saving Trust Scotland and the Scottish government.

However, the scheme ends on 31 March 2022, so those who want to take advantage of it need to move quickly to have their installations completed by that date.

Why is the government offering the OLEV Grant?

The government is offering the OLEV Grant to drivers in order to help meet its ambitious net zero emissions target by 2050. It goes hand in hand with several other initiatives connected with electric vehicles, such as London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone where vehicles that don’t meet emissions standards have to pay a daily charge to travel into London.

Do I qualify for the OLEV Grant? 

You qualify for the OLEV Grant if:

  • You have purchased an eligible electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle or leased one for a minimum of six months

  • You have off-street parking (i.e. a driveway or garage)

  • You commit to installing an OLEV-approved chargepoint

  • You commit to using an OLEV-approved chargepoint installer

  • The installation is due to be completed by 31 March 2022.

Which vehicles qualify for the OLEV Grant? 

All full battery electric cars meet the criteria. Only some plug-in hybrid vehicles with CO2 emissions below 75g/km will be included.

Those with second-hand electric vehicles will also be eligible as long as the application for the grant is made within four months of receiving the vehicle. 

How do I claim the OLEV Grant? 

To claim the OLEV Grant, simply let your chosen charger installer know so they can claim it on your behalf. You may have to fill in a form or two confirming your details and eligibility, but the money should then be taken off your final bill.

OLEV grant FAQs

