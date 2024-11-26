What is an Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ)?

An Ultra Low Emission Zone isn’t an electric car congestion charge - rather, it’s a daily charge for the worst-offending vehicles in terms of pollution travelling into London. The Mayor of London and Transport for London introduced it to clean up London’s polluted air by reducing nitrogen dioxide levels. The good news is that most electric vehicles – including all fully electric vehicles ( BEVs ) – are exempt from the charge.

Why are Ultra Low Emission Zones established?

Petrol and diesel vehicle emissions have long been known to have a detrimental effect on the environment. With the focus on climate change at unprecedented levels around the world, the plans for London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone were implemented by Sadiq Khan in April 2019.

The aim is to reduce the amount of nitrogen dioxide in London’s air by 30% in order to improve the health of those living in London, but also to help the environment. Every vehicle that enters the ULEZ without meeting the emissions requirements will be charged £12.50 per day.

How are Ultra Low Emission Zones enforced?

The ULEZ operates from midnight to midnight every day of the year. It is monitored by numberplate recognition cameras that detect vehicles as they enter and exit the zone. Every vehicle that does so is put through a database to check its emissions status and whether or not a fee has to be paid.

Drivers who must pay will then receive a notification requesting payment within three days. Those who fail to pay on time will face a penalty charge of £180 (reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days).

Which vehicles does the Ultra Low Emission Zone affect?

The ULEZ affects a wide range of vehicles, including:

Cars : cars must meet the ULEZ standards (Euro 4 for petrol, Euro 6 for diesel) to avoid charges – most cars manufactured since 2005 (petrol) or 2015 (diesel) should meet these standards, including all EVs

cars must meet the ULEZ standards (Euro 4 for petrol, Euro 6 for diesel) to avoid charges – most cars manufactured since 2005 (petrol) or 2015 (diesel) should meet these standards, including all EVs Vans and minibuses : the same minimum standards also apply to small vans, light utility vehicles, ambulances, motorcaravans and minibuses

the same minimum standards also apply to small vans, light utility vehicles, ambulances, motorcaravans and minibuses Motorbikes and mopeds : all vehicles must meet Euro 3 standards for NOx to avoid paying the ULEZ charge

all vehicles must meet Euro 3 standards for NOx to avoid paying the ULEZ charge Lorries and coaches : includes HGVs, vans, motorised horseboxes, breakdown and recovery vehicles and many more.

What vehicles are exempt from ULEZ?

There are several exemptions and discounts, including some Blue Badge holders whose vehicles are registered in the 'disabled' or 'disabled passenger vehicles' tax class benefit. They are exempt from paying the ULEZ charge for a grace period that is set to expire on 24 October 2027. Other groups – including wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAV) and some people in receipt of disability benefits – are also exempt for the same period but must register to do so. For a full list of exemptions, click here .

Where is the London Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ)?

London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone covers the areas shown here.