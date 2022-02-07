What is an Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ)?

An Ultra Low Emission Zone isn’t an electric car congestion charge - rather, it’s a daily charge for the worst-offending vehicles in terms of pollution travelling into London.

Why are Ultra Low Emission Zones established?

Petrol and diesel vehicle emissions have long been known to have a detrimental effect on the environment. With the focus on climate change at unprecedented levels around the world, the plans for London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone were implemented by Sadiq Khan in April 2019.

The aim is to reduce the amount of nitrogen dioxide in London’s air by 30% in order to improve the health of those living in London, but also to help the environment. Every vehicle that enters the ULEZ without meeting the emissions requirements will be charged £12.50 per day.

How are Ultra Low Emission Zones enforced?

The ULEZ operates from midnight to midnight every day of the year. It is monitored by numberplate recognition cameras that detect vehicles as they enter and exit the zone. Every vehicle that does so is put through a database to check its emissions status and whether or not a fee has to be paid.

Drivers who do have to pay will then receive notification requesting payment within three days. Those who fail to pay on time will face a penalty charge of £160 (£80 if paid within 14 days).

Which vehicles does the Ultra Low Emission Zone affect?

Cars

For cars, the minimum emission standards are:

Petrol: Euro 4

Diesel: Euro 6

You can check your vehicle’s standard here.

It’s worth noting that petrol cars that meet the ULEZ standards are generally those first registered with the DVLA after 2005, although cars that meet the standards have been available since 2001. Similarly, diesel cars that meet the standards are generally those first registered with the DVLA after September 2015.

Vans and minibuses

This category includes:

Small vans weighing a maximum of 1.205 tonnes empty

4X4 light utility vehicles, pickups weighing more than 1.205 tonnes empty up to and including 3.5 tonnes gross vehicle weight, motorised horseboxes and larger vans

Ambulances and motorcaravans (2.5-3.5 tonnes)

Minibuses which have over eight passenger seats and which don’t weigh more than five tonnes

The minimum emissions standards are:

Petrol: Euro 4

Diesel: Euro 6

New diesel vans sold from September 2016 should meet the Euro 6 standard and all petrol vans registered with the DVLA from January 2006 meet the Euro 4 standard.

Motorbikes and mopeds

This category includes:

Motorcycles

Mopeds

Motorised tricycles

Quadricycles (L category)

All vehicles need to meet Euro 3 emissions standards for NOx, but usually Euro 3 engines are featured in vehicles registered with the DVLA after July 2007.

Lorries and coaches

This category includes:

HGVs

Lorries

Vans

Motor caravans

Motorised horseboxes

Breakdown and recovery vehicles

Snow ploughs

Gritters

Refuse collection vehicles

Road sweepers

Concrete mixers

Fire engines

Tippers

Removal lorries

Other specialist vehicles

Buses, coaches and minibuses which have a gross weight of over 5 tonnes don’t need to pay the ULEZ charge. Other vehicles over 3.5 tonnes also do not need to pay the ULEZ charge, but would need to pay the London-wide LEZ charge if they don’t meet the LEZ emissions standard.

It should be noted that the ULEZ scheme allows for certain vehicles to retrofit emissions reduction technology in order to meet ULEZ standards.

Any retrofitting must be certified by the Clean Vehicle Retrofit Accreditation Scheme, which currently has emissions reduction technologies certified for vans, minibuses, motorhomes, buses, coaches and refuse vehicles. Once certified, the vehicle owner must notify TfL.

Where is the London Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ)?

London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone covers the areas shown here.