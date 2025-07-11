What are the best EV charging tariffs for families with multiple cars?

Understanding the needs of multi-EV households

Families with multiple EVs face challenges with charging. Managing charging times, controlling energy use and avoiding high electricity costs are key. And without a clear strategy, charging multiple EVs can quickly increase your energy bills.

Efficient charging helps keep costs low. TOU tariffs provide off-peak rates, allowing families to charge during cheaper periods, but poor planning can cause charging to overlap with peak times - leading to higher rates.

Multi-EV households also need a reliable charging setup. This includes having enough chargers to meet demand and an electrical system capable of handling it. A proper infrastructure prevents overloads and improves power use.

Can you have two EV chargers at home in the UK?

Installing two EV chargers at home is technically possible, but it requires careful planning.

The main thing to think about is whether your electrical system can handle the extra load. Load management plays a key role in ensuring safe and efficient charging. If your home’s electrical capacity cannot support the load, you may need to upgrade it to prevent issues like tripped circuit breakers or system damage.

Alternatives like dual-socket chargers and smart splitters provide a solution without needing multiple separate chargers.

A dual-socket charger lets you charge two vehicles from a single unit by managing the power distribution between them.

A smart splitter uses power-sensing technology and splits power from one charger to multiple vehicles - adjusting power as necessary to prevent overloading to ensure safe charging.

What are the best TOU energy tariffs for multi-EV households?

TOU tariffs provide an opportunity for multi-EV households to save on charging costs by offering lower rates during off-peak hours. Leading TOU tariffs can be found through providers like Octopus Energy, EDF Energy and E.ON Next - each offering their own off-peak charging windows and rates.

Off-peak rates typically fall overnight or during quieter periods, with the cheapest rates usually found between midnight and 4am. If your household has multiple EVs, you can avoid peak pricing by charging during the off-peak hours.

So, which energy tariff is suitable for you? That depends on your household’s charging needs and routine. Some tariffs offer more flexible charging windows, making them ideal if your home has varying schedules. Others may have stricter charging times but offer better savings if you’re able to charge at specific times of the day.

Optimising charging schedules for multiple vehicles

Staggering your charging sessions can help increase off-peak usage and reduce overall costs. By spreading out the charging times for each vehicle, you can avoid overloading the system and ensure each car charges during the cheapest periods.

Smart chargers and apps help automate scheduling, allowing you to set specific charging times for each vehicle in your household. This removes the need for manual adjustments and ensures your cars charge when the rates are cheapest.

Integrating a Home Energy Management System (HEMS) can further improve charging. These systems monitor energy usage across your home, meaning it’s able to adjust EV charging based on available power and your household's overall energy needs. This helps prevent power overloads while improving overall energy efficiency.

Smart charging solutions for multi-EV homes

Smart chargers offer an efficient solution if you have a multi-EV household by managing the power distribution across multiple vehicles. These chargers are compatible with various EV models and can adjust charging to reduce costs and prevent system overloads.

Key features to look for in smart chargers include:

Load balancing - ensures even power distribution between your vehicles

Scheduling - allows you to set specific charging times to suit your schedule

Remote control - provides additional flexibility as you can monitor and adjust charging with ease from your smartphone

Some of the top smart chargers in the UK include the Wallbox Pulsar Plus, the MyEnergi Zappi and the EO Mini Pro. These chargers offer helpful advanced features such as app integration and energy monitoring, and should be compatible with most Home Energy Management Systems too.

Cost-benefit analysis: TOU tariffs vs. standard tariffs

TOU tariffs offer significant savings for multi-EV households compared to standard tariffs, especially if you adjust charging times. If you have multiple EVs at home, you can save on your energy bills by shifting your charging routine to off-peak hours.

For example, charging two vehicles under a standard tariff of 27p p/kWh may cost around £4 per hour during peak times depending on your specific EV model and charging equipment. With a TOU tariff of 7p p/kWh, charging during off-peak hours can reduce the cost considerably.

Improving charging schedules with TOU tariffs can lead to substantial savings in the long-term. By automating your charging times and using smart charger solutions, you can avoid peak-rate charges and reduce your overall energy use without much manual effort.

Charger installation and setup: what you need to know

Installing additional chargers or upgrading an existing setup involves a few key steps:

Assess your home’s electrical capacity - Ensure your system can handle the additional load from multiple chargers

Consult a qualified electrician - They can safely install the chargers, check the wiring and ensure compliance with regulations

Consider necessary upgrades - If your electrical system needs an upgrade, the electrician can handle it to prevent overloads.

It’s also helpful to explore potential grants or incentives that may help you to reduce installation costs: