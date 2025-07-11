Time-of-use vs. fixed tariffs: which is better for EV owners?

How your charging habits influence the best choice

Your charging habits play a key role in deciding which tariff works best. TOU tariffs offer the most savings when you charge during off-peak hours - so the more you charge during these times, the more you can save.

Some EV owners charge at home overnight which suits a TOU tariff well as it allows them to take advantage of lower rates. Charging at work during the day may also align with off-peak times, depending on your location and TOU structure, so that’s something to check with your supplier.

If you’re a driver with an irregular schedule, or rely on public chargers, a fixed tariff might be better. With unpredictable charging times and public chargers, it can be harder to plan around specific off-peak windows.

Smart meters and compatibility

To use a TOU tariff, you need a smart meter. These meters track your energy usage in real time and automatically send data to your supplier, ensuring you're charged at the correct rate depending on when you use electricity.

Before switching to a TOU tariff, check if your home is compatible with a smart meter. Some older meters may need replacing, so it’s important to confirm that your setup supports this type of meter and billing. If you’re unsure, check with your supplier.

How much could you save with TOU vs fixed?

The savings potential between TOU and fixed tariffs primarily depends on your charging habits. If you charge overnight, you could save more with a TOU tariff compared to charging during the day when rates are higher. The more you charge during off-peak hours, the greater your savings.

For typical usage, fully charging a Nissan Leaf overnight - with a battery capacity of 40 kWh - on a TOU tariff could cost as little as £2.80, while daytime charging could exceed £10. On a fixed tariff, the cost would remain the same regardless of when you charge the vehicle.

Should you switch?

Wondering if it’s worth making a switch? TOU tariffs may suit you if:

You charge regularly overnight

You have flexibility around when you charge

Your charging habits align with off-peak hours.

If you have an irregular schedule, rely on public chargers or need the simplicity of a set rate - a fixed tariff might be a better fit.

Before switching, monitor your energy usage with apps or tools from your supplier. This helps you understand your charging habits to determine whether a TOU tariff may offer savings.

Which suppliers offer both fixed and TOU tariffs?

Several UK suppliers offer both fixed and TOU tariffs, including:

EDF Energy

E.ON Next

Octopus Energy

ScottishPower.

To find the best option, use our EV energy tariff comparison tool. Remember to compare tariffs based on your driving needs and charging habits to see which might suit you best.

How to switch between TOU tariff and fixed tariffs

Switching between TOU tariffs and fixed tariffs should be relatively simple.

Contact your supplier to request the tariff change. Check if your meter is compatible with the new tariff - most suppliers require a smart meter for TOU tariffs. Be aware of possible wait times for the switch to take effect, which can range from a few days to a couple of weeks.

Some suppliers - such as Octopus and E.ON Next - simplify the switch from one tariff to another. They offer clear guidance, handle most of the process for you and ensure the transition happens quickly. These suppliers may also help with smart meter installation - making the entire process straightforward and hassle-free.