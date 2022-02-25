Charging an EV without a home charger

Can you own an EV without a home charger setup?

Yes, you can own an EV without a home charger, whether because of cost or circumstances; for example, you may live in a flat or rented home with on-street parking that doesn’t allow a home charger. The lack of a home charger shouldn’t stop anyone from moving away from a petrol or diesel model.

That said, owning an EV without a home charger does present challenges, even if they’re not insurmountable. While you won’t have to pay for the installation of a home charger on top of the cost of your EV, there are several benefits to having a home charger, including: