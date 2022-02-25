Charging an EV without a home charger
Can you own an EV without a home charger setup?
Yes, you can own an EV without a home charger, whether because of cost or circumstances; for example, you may live in a flat or rented home with on-street parking that doesn’t allow a home charger. The lack of a home charger shouldn’t stop anyone from moving away from a petrol or diesel model.
That said, owning an EV without a home charger does present challenges, even if they’re not insurmountable. While you won’t have to pay for the installation of a home charger on top of the cost of your EV, there are several benefits to having a home charger, including:
- The charger is exclusively for your use, so it's always available
- Charging from a home charger is usually the most affordable way of charging as long as it’s combined with an EV or a time-of-use tariff.
Charging an EV without a home charger
Workplace charging
If you’re trying to work out how to charge a car battery without a charger at home, the easiest place to charge your electric car will probably be at work, as long as it has electric car charging points. Because you’ll be parked for eight or nine hours, you should be able to at least top up your battery, even if there’s a limit on the amount of time you can be plugged in for.
Destination top-up charging
Many people take advantage of destination top-up charging, which basically entails charging your EV when you’re out of the house running errands or driving somewhere that isn’t your workplace. Top-up charging is meant to give the battery a boost for an hour or two. You won’t always find a charging point when you need one, and even if you do, someone else may already be using it, so you can’t guarantee availability.
Destination long-stay charging
Long-stay parking at stations and airports, as well as some hotel car parks, is also an option for charging your EV battery. If you park at a station to get the train to work, you might be able to charge your EV throughout the day, though it’s unlikely you’d need the whole day even if your battery was virtually empty. Hotel EV chargers allow your car to recharge slowly overnight.
On-street residential charging scheme
One fast-growing option for charging your EV without a home charger is via an on-street charger – as of September 2026, there are over 15,000 of these according to Zapmap. Many of these can be found in converted lampposts, while others are provided as bollards next to parking spaces. They’re best for overnight or all-day charging as their power ratings are usually relatively low (3-7kW), meaning they can take 6-12 hours to fully charge your vehicle. Some newer on-street chargers have a power rating of 22kW, meaning they can charge a typical EV in 2-3 hours.
Rapid charging
An easy way of charging on the move is to use a rapid charging point wherever possible. You can get an 80% charge in as little as 20-30 minutes, though you’ll have to pay a premium for the privilege.
FAQs
Can I charge an electric vehicle if I don't have a driveway?
Yes, you don’t necessarily need a driveway to charge an electric vehicle; you just need access to a charger. You can obviously charge it at public charging points, or if you have a dedicated parking space with access to mains electricity, you may be able to get a charger installed there.
Is an electric car worth it if I can’t charge at home?
Yes, it can be. In cost terms, while an electric car costs more than a petrol or diesel option upfront, it can prove better value over time. That’s because the cost of maintaining and charging it – even using more expensive public charging points – will be much lower than filling a car with petrol or diesel over the course of its lifetime.
That said, one practical limitation can make owning an EV harder than owning a regular car: your reliance on public charging points, which aren’t always available when you need them.
How can I charge an electric car from a terraced house?
Your choice depends on whether or not your home has off-street parking, typically in front of the house. If it does, you can install a charger on your property and use it to charge your EV at home; if not, you should look into solutions that let you charge your EV across a pavement.
Can I charge my EV across a pavement?
Yes, but you can’t simply trail cables from your home (or a charging point on your property) out to your car on the street. You will need to either install a cable channel or gully in the pavement, allowing the charging cable to reach the parking space without becoming a tripping hazard, or install a permanent charging cable underneath the pavement that connects to a removable bollard or other connector type to charge your vehicle. You can install these solutions yourself or through your local authority, which will then charge a one-off fee or ongoing subscription to use the charging point.