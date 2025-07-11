Public charging: convenience at a cost

Public EV chargers, such as those found at supermarkets or service stations, offer speed and ease, especially on long journeys. But this convenience often comes at a premium.

Prices range from around 45p to £1 per kWh, depending on the charger’s speed and location. Rapid chargers at motorway services tend to cost more than the slower options often found in car parks or retailers.

Public charging also gives you less control, as you have to rely on charger availability, network pricing and long wait times when it’s busy.

Home charging: the most economical option

Home charging generally offers the lowest average cost per kWh, with some rates as low as 7p per kWh depending on your tariff. This lets you avoid the higher prices often seen at public charging spaces.

Charging at home also gives you full control over timing and tariff, which makes it easier to charge when electricity costs less. And if you pair home charging with a time-of-use (TOU) or renewable energy tariff, you can pay the cheapest rates available.

What is the cheapest way to charge an EV at home?

Charging during off-peak hours on a TOU tariff keeps costs down. Electricity rates drop overnight, so if you can charge at these times, you can reduce the cost per kWh.

Timing is crucial though – if charging overlaps into peak times you pay more. A smart charger can help by automatically scheduling charging during the cheapest hours. It also tracks your energy use and works with compatible EV tariffs.

If you’re worried about the cost of setting up home charging, government grants can lower the amount of upfront cash needed for installing a home charger. This makes home charging more affordable from the start.

How TOU tariffs save you money when charging at home

TOU tariffs offer lower electricity rates during off-peak hours - often overnight. Charging during these hours cuts the cost per kWh compared to standard rates, which makes it a good option if you can move your charge at home to overnight.

Key benefits of TOU tariffs include:

Lower rates overnight - often between 00:30 and 04:30

Ideal for regular home charging - especially when charging during off-peak times

Available from major suppliers - including Octopus, E.ON Next and OVO.

TOU tariffs give more control over charging costs and, when used alongside smart chargers, should align with most EV charging routines.

Smart chargers: optimising charging times

Smart chargers help reduce charging costs by automatically scheduling your charge sessions for off-peak hours. They connect to your energy tariff and charge your vehicle when electricity is cheapest.

Some smart charger models also sync with supplier apps or third-party platforms to track your usage. Others support more dynamic pricing - adjusting charging times based on real-time rates.

This level of control can help lower your energy bills and make the most of time-based energy tariffs without needing to manage it manually.