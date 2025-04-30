What are the benefits of investing in solar panels?

There are three main benefits to investing in solar panels as a business.

1. Reducing energy costs

Investing in UK commercial solar panels is a good way to lower your business energy costs. Solar panels for businesses deliver electricity at around 4-5p per day, compared to a typical grid price of 20-25p.

2. Ensuring energy security

If you have a solar energy system with a storage battery, you can ensure you have reserves of energy to call on in the event of a power cut. You can also switch between stored energy and the grid depending on the cost of electricity at any one time.

3. Earning money by selling excess energy

What’s more, businesses that generate their own commercial solar energy can sell the energy they don’t use back to the national grid. To be eligible to sell back to your provider, you’ll need to have negotiated a Feed-in Tariff. Put simply, a Feed-in Tariff is a government subsidy for businesses that produce excess renewable energy, allowing them to earn what they give back.

Unfortunately, the FIT scheme closed for new applications on March 31, 2019, but you may still be eligible for payments. For more information, check out our business energy Feed-in Tariffs page.

The good news is the FIT scheme was replaced by the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG). Launched in 2020, SEG replaces the old Feed-in Tariff (FIT). While FIT paid for both generation and export, SEG focuses exclusively on the energy you send back to the grid. To qualify, your business simply needs an MCS-certified installation and a smart meter capable of half-hourly readings.

Investing in commercial solar energy is not all about cost. By installing solar panels on your business premises, you will reduce your environmental footprint and promote sustainability, while attracting customers with environmental concerns.