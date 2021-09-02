Uswitch Green Accreditation

To reach Gold Standard Green Accreditation, tariffs must include the following:

100% of electricity bought from renewable generators under PPAs and at least 10% of green gas, with all emissions from gas being offset.

Provide a meaningful contribution towards increasing and/or promoting renewable energy.

The independent panel has reviewed these tariffs and handpicked the ones that can truly be called market leading in their environmental credentials.

All Gold Standard Green tariffs have to meet the Silver Standard to be considered.