Compare business energy prices per kWh

When are prices per kWh used on an energy bill?

There are all sorts of costs that go into making up your monthly energy bill, but when shopping around for a new business gas or business electricity tariff, there are two costs you should pay particular attention to:

Unit cost - the price you pay for each unit of electricity (measured in kWh) your business uses

Standing charge - a daily charge that covers the maintenance of the national grid, and the cost of transporting electricity directly to your business premises.

If you switch to a deal that offers lower unit costs and standing charges, you’ll be well on your way to saving money on your gas bills and electricity bills. To find out more about what makes up your business energy bills, check out our guide to business energy bills.

How to compare business energy costs per kWh

One of the major barriers business owners face when it comes to switching to a new energy deal is the time it takes to compare business electricity prices. Not only do you need to get a separate quote for gas and electricity, but the only way to make sure you’re on the best rates is also to compare the standing charges and business electricity prices per kWh from each individual supplier – a far cry from the relative ease of simply choosing from a set of predefined tariffs when switching domestic energy.

It’s not all bad news though, as this bespoke service means you can be safe in the knowledge your tariff will be suited to the consumption needs of your business. And comparing business energy with Uswitch for Business means you’ll save both time and money, as our energy experts can quickly compare commercial gas prices per kWh to find you a better deal in minutes.

A quick call is all it takes to compare quotes from a range of suppliers to find out who has the cheapest electricity per kWh for your business. But before you get in touch, it’s a good idea to know roughly how much energy a business the size of yours should be using, and how much it can expect to pay.

The table below shows the industry average electricity and gas cost per kWh, as well as standing charges, based on business size.

Average electricity price per kWh and usage figures