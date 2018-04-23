All suppliers are required to have offered their customers a smart meter for gas and electric by June 2025. When you'll get your meter depends on your supplier's current progress and ability to install meters in homes like yours.

By June 2025 everyone in England, Scotland and Wales will have been offered smart meters by their suppliers for gas and electricity — this is part of a significant update to Britain's energy infrastructure at the request of the government.

Select your supplier from the list to see their current status regarding the smart meter rollout: