UK smart meter statistics 2024

Smart meters were first invented in 1974 as a means of managing and tracking energy consumption. Fifty years later, government and industry experts view them as a key tool to keep consumer costs down and tackle climate change.

As the rollout of smart meters ramps up, what better time to collate the definitive UK smart meter statistics report? This page will cover the number of smart meters installed in the UK, the government rollout scheme, and survey results sharing how the UK public feels about smart meters.

Top UK smart meter statistics for 2024

Almost all domestic smart meters (99%) are installed by large energy suppliers.

More than a quarter (28%) of non-domestic smart meters in the UK are installed by small energy suppliers.

Between Q1 2019 and Q3 2023, the number of smart meters in the UK more than doubled (+114%).

In the same time frame, the number of non-smart meters dropped by a third (33%).

The take-up of smart meters increased across the UK from 1% in 2012 to 60% in 2023.

Uswitch survey data reveals that two-thirds (66%) of people with a smart meter were satisfied with its installation.

Data shows that 95.5% of smart meters provided correct readings for energy suppliers.

How many smart meters are installed in the UK?

At the end of September 2023, there were 33.9 million smart and advanced meters in UK homes. Statistics indicate that the number of smart meters in the UK has steadily increased since they were first rolled out in 2008. More than 800,000 homes had installed a smart meter since the energy crisis began in the summer of 2021, and the numbers since they have continued to rise.

Number of domestic smart meters in the UK

According to the latest Gov.uk data from 2023, more than 32 million domestic smart meters are installed in the UK, compared to just 24.2 million in Q1 2021.

A breakdown of the number of domestic smart meters installed by large and small suppliers

Of the smart meters installed, 99.3% were equipped by large suppliers, while just 0.7% were installed by smaller suppliers.

Number of non-domestic smart meters in the UK

A non-domestic smart meter is installed on premises aside from residential homes, such as businesses and public sector buildings. Government statistics show that close to 1.8 million non-domestic smart meters are installed in the UK.

A breakdown of the number of non-domestic smart meters installed by large and small suppliers

UK businesses tend to favour smaller suppliers when installing non-domestic smart meters, with almost three-quarters (72%) opting to do so. By comparison, the remaining 28% had a smart meter installed by a larger energy supplier.

As of Q3 2023, smart meter statistics show that small suppliers installed nearly half a million (498,000) non-domestic smart meters, compared to the 242,000 for domestic properties.

Number of smart meters operated by large and small energy suppliers in the UK

When combining domestic and non-domestic smart meters, a total of 33.8 million have been installed as of September 2023.

A breakdown of smart meters installed by large and small suppliers

Of these, the overwhelming majority (97%) were installed by large suppliers, while just 3% were installed by small suppliers.

Number of UK smart meters installed over time

As of Q3 2023, almost two-thirds (67%) of UK meters were smart meters, compared to just under a third (31%) in Q1 2019.

The number of UK smart meters installed has steadily increased over time. In Q1 2019, there were nearly 15 million smart meters in the UK, representing less than half the number of non-smart meters for the quarter.

A breakdown of the number of meters installed in the UK over time

Statistics from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show the total number of smart meters increased by almost a third (29%) between Q1 2019 and Q1 2020. At the same time, the number of non-smart meters fell by 8.5%.

This trend continued over the following years, but at a slower rate. Between Q1 2020 and Q1 2021, the number of UK smart meters rose from 19.2 million to 21.7 million, representing a 12.7% increase. At the same time, non-smart meter figures decreased by 9%.

Q4 2021 was the first time the total number of UK smart meters exceeded 25 million. Between Q1 2021 and Q1 2022, the number of smart meters increased by nearly a quarter (24%) from 21.7 million to 26.9 million. Q1 2022 was the first time there were more smart meters in the UK than non-smart meters.

Throughout 2022, the number of UK smart meters grew by 12%, while the number of non-smart meters fell by 10%.

UK smart meter rollout

The UK government first announced its intention to mandate suppliers to install smart meters in 2008. A full smart meter rollout would enable consumers to actively keep track of their energy usage to help reduce costs. In turn, this would help raise consumer awareness and reduce consumption as part of the wider net zero strategy for reducing the impacts of climate change.

In 2011, the government set out a vision for every home and small business in Great Britain to have a smart meter by 2019. In 2012, it placed a legal obligation on suppliers to take all reasonable steps to install smart meters in all homes. However, the 2019 target has since been pushed back to 2025.

UK government smart meter rollout installation targets

As of 2023, the government remains short of its 2025 target, with just 60% of homes equipped with a smart meter, and the deadline has been described as “not helpful” by a deputy director of the industry's trade body.

A breakdown of the take-up of smart meters in the UK (2012-2023)

In 2012, just 1% of all households had a smart meter. This figure doubled to 2% in 2013 before staying stagnant in 2014.

By 2015, the percentage of homes with a smart meter had shot up to 6% before almost doubling to 11% in 2016. The figure came close to doubling again as, in 2017, the percentage reached 19%.

In 2019, take-up rose again by 52%, growing from 19% in 2017 to 37%.

2021 was the first year in which more than half of all meters were smart meters. Take-up rose five percentage points in 2022 to 55%.



Uswitch smart energy survey data

To gauge the popularity and take-up of smart meters, Uswitch surveyed 17,603 UK households and asked a range of questions regarding their feelings and experiences about the technology.

A breakdown of how many people had heard of smart meters

Percentage of people who had heard of smart meters Yes 95% No 5% (Source: Uswitch)

The vast majority (95%) of those surveyed had heard of smart meters.

In terms of the raw numbers, 16,710 responded yes to the question as to whether they had heard of a smart meter, compared to 870 who had not.

A breakdown of how many people were satisfied with the installation of their smart meter

Percentage Very Satisfied 33.90% Fairly Satisfied 33.10% Neither Satisfied nor Dissatisfied 18.30% Fairly Dissatisfied 7.20% Very Dissatisfied 7.50% (Source: Uswitch)

Smart meter statistics show that most people are satisfied with their smart meters, with more than two-thirds (67%) describing themselves as either ‘satisfied’ or ‘very satisfied’.

The most popular answer was ‘very satisfied’, the answer of choice for 33.9% of respondents, closely followed by ‘fairly satisfied’ (33.1%).

On the other hand, a combined 14.7% would describe themselves as ‘fairly dissatisfied’ or ‘very dissatisfied’.

A breakdown of how people rated the benefits of having a smart meter

Percentage 1 - No benefits at all 12.20% 2 6.80% 3 19.70% 4 18.70% 5 - Considerable benefits 22.90% Don’t know 19.60% Total 100% (Source: Uswitch)

Results from our smart meter survey show that of those with smart meters, more people had positive feelings about having them than negative. In all, more than two-fifths (41.6%) of people surveyed gave their smart meter a four or five rating out of five. Less than a fifth (19%) scored their smart meter a one or two out of five.

Overall, approximately three-fifths (61%) more people felt the benefits of smart meters were considerable compared to those who felt they had no benefits at all.

A breakdown of how many appointments were required to fit a smart meter

Percentage 1 51.10% 2 10.30% 3 4.80% 4 2.60% 5 0.90% More than 5 1.30% Don’t know 29.00% Total 100% (Source: Uswitch)

According to our smart meter survey, over half of UK smart meters were installed in just one appointment, with just over half (51%) taking just two appointments.

Overall, a smart meter is around ten times more likely to be installed in a single appointment than over the course of three.

A breakdown of how many smart meters provided readings to the supplier

Percentage Yes 86.60% No 13.40% Total 100% (Source: Uswitch)

Our smart meter survey data shows that more than four-fifths (86.6%) of smart meters fitted provided readings to the energy supplier, with less than one in seven failing to give a reading.

A breakdown of how many smart meters provided incorrect readings

Percentage Yes 4.60% No 95.40% Total 100% (Source: Uswitch)

Our smart meter data shows that incorrect energy meter readings are rare. Less than one in 20 (95.4%) smart meters fitted in the UK provided incorrect readings to their energy supplier.

By having a higher level of accuracy, smart meters mean you’re only being charged for the energy you use. Providing you keep up-to-date with your payments, this means your less likely to get into debt with your energy supplier as you’re not being hit with potentially large, estimated bills or future energy back billing .

A breakdown of how many people felt their bills became more expensive after getting a smart meter

Percentage Yes 5.60% No 94.40% Total 100% (Source: Uswitch)

Before having a smart meter fitted, many people feared that having one fitted would cause their bills to go up. However, our survey data suggests that this is not the case.

With around one in 20 (5.6%) reporting a rise in average energy bills since the installation of a smart meter, this shows that the vast majority of UK residents with a smart meter should see their energy bills go down or remain the same as a result of installing a smart meter.

UK energy statistics indicate that the average combined energy bill in Q1 2023 was £2,654, and represented a rise of more than three-quarters (77%) from the average annual cost for 2022. Smart meters can help become one part of the solution to help customers reduce their energy bills and help save money.

A breakdown of how many people felt they couldn’t switch energy supplier after getting a smart meter

Percentage Yes 2.90% No 97.10% Total 100% (Source: Uswitch)

A common misconception about smart meters is that they tie you to a particular energy provider. However, our survey data shows that just 3% of smart meter owners felt that it was harder to switch energy suppliers now than before.

The overwhelming majority (97%) felt switching energy suppliers was no harder than before installing a smart meter.

A breakdown of how many people would be interested in getting a smart meter

Percentage Yes 23.90% No 63.70% Don’t Know 12.30% Total 100% (Source: Uswitch)

Despite evidence from our survey suggesting that smart meters don’t increase bills or make it harder to change suppliers, many people are still hesitant to get one installed in their homes.

Of those surveyed who didn’t have a smart meter, almost two-thirds (63.7%) showed no interest in getting one for their property, and less than a quarter (23.9%) stated that they would be open to the idea of having one installed at home.



A breakdown of reasons why people didn’t want a smart meter

Reason for not wanting a smart meter Number of people I’m renting my property 764 I do not trust that the technology source is secure 1,539 I am worried it will make my bills more expensive 1,018 I am worried I won’t be able to switch suppliers 595 I am worried it will lose functionality 391 I just don’t want one 2,894 (Source: Uswitch)

Of the people who did not want a smart meter, the most common answer was that they simply were not interested. The next most popular answer was that the user doesn’t trust that the technology source is secure and may put the user’s data at risk.

Less notable concerns were that the smart meter might lose functionality, something that only 5.4% of people were worried about. More than 10.6% of people felt the decision was out of their hands as they did not own their property.

UK smart meter market value

As of 2024, the global smart meter market value is estimated to be around £10.6 billion. As the UK rollout of smart meters has increased, so has the market size of smart meters, both nationally and globally.

The market value of smart meters worldwide has increased year-on-year since 2020. Between 2020-22, the smart meter market size increased by almost 13% from £8.2 billion to £9.25 billion.

A breakdown of smart electricity meters market size worldwide from 2020-27

From 2025-26, projected figures suggest that the global smart meter market value could rise by another 7%, from £11.3 billion to £12.1 billion.

The global smart meter industry could be worth up to £12.5 billion by 2027 – a 52.4% increase from 2020.