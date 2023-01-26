Arguments over energy usage on the rise in UK households

New research from Uswitch has revealed increased friction regarding homes’ energy usage in a world of high gas and electricity bills, with more than half of households falling out every week.

Leaving lights on in empty rooms causes an average of 57 fights a year, with about three in ten households arguing each week about the bad habit, which is estimated to add nearly £11 a year to energy bills.

The next biggest source of household energy conflict is the television being left on when no one is watching it, which causes 45 arguments a year. Parents claim they turn off the TV 218 times a year on average.

What do households argue about most often?

The table below shows the most common sources of conflict.