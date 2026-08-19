Energy price cap October 2026: final predictions

October price cap final predictions

Energy suppliers monitor the market constantly and release their own price cap predictions on a regular basis.

As of 19 August, these are the predictions from three of the big six:

The average of these predictions is £1,726, which would be an increase of 3.8% from the current price cap of £1,663.

What does this mean for customers?

An increase has been widely predicted as the conflict in the Middle East and constrictions of the supply of oil and gas continue. However, customers who fix their energy deal won’t see their bills rise with the price cap. With deals available (as of 19 August) priced around £100 below the predicted cap rise, customers don’t have to wait to save.

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, points out that January 2027 could see yet another price cap increase: “Households holding out for a last-minute reprieve on rising energy bills are set to have their hopes dashed.

“With continued instability in the Middle East, higher energy costs are now looking very likely throughout winter as a third consecutive price cap hike is predicted for January.

“Those still on price cap tariffs who don’t take action before October should brace themselves to pay even more for their heating, with standard gas prices likely to be a staggering 26% higher than they were last year.

“Don’t suffer higher winter bills when you don’t have to – a decent fixed tariff beats these rates and protects you from further price rises. Every week spent on a standard tariff is another week paying higher rates than you need to.”