Do solar panels work in winter?

Yes - it's a common misconception that solar panels only work in summer, but they actually work whenever there's daylight, so they work in winter as well. However, they can be 25%-50% less effective in winter than they are in summer due to winter's shorter days and increased cloud cover, which means they won’t generate as much electricity as they would on a clearer, longer summer day.

The angle the sun hits your panels at during winter can have an effect. The sun sits lower in the sky during winter, so it may not hit the panels as directly as it does in the summer, which is why installers pay so much attention to the angle and tilt of your roof and panels in relation to the sun’s positioning.

Snow is a potential problem during the winter months because it can block sunlight if it’s covering the panels. Small amounts of snow won’t make much of a difference (and the angle the panels are usually tilted at will help it slide off anyway), but on very rare occasions heavy snowfall may need to be cleared off the panels. You should get professional help to do this, though.

Frost and ice can cause similar issues. Light frost should clear itself, but ice that repeatedly builds up should be checked and cleared by a professional.

Do solar panels work on cloudy days?

Solar panels work on cloudy days but do perform better in direct sunlight. The panels are designed to capture diffused light (light filtered through cloud cover) as well as direct light, but you’ll see less output (maybe 10%-25% of a sunny day) on a cloudy day.

Do solar panels work at night?

No - fundamentally, solar panels need daylight to work, so they won’t work at night. Some might think that moonlight could be a viable substitute, but this isn’t the case. Solar panels can only use sunlight to generate electricity.

However, this doesn’t mean your home would be without power during the night - if you have a solar battery, it will store power for use outside daytime hours, and you’ll be able to access electricity from the grid as well.

Do solar panels need direct sunlight?

Solar panels perform most effectively in direct sunlight, but it’s not a dealbreaker. Many people think that because the UK doesn’t get as much sunlight as other places, solar panels aren’t worth getting, but they can work year-round even without consistent direct sunlight. Even if they’re not working at 100% capacity or effectiveness, they’re still supplying at least some of your household’s energy usage, which helps to offset some of your energy costs.

How can I maximise solar panel performance in winter?

Get your panels checked on an annual basis to ensure there is no debris build-up on the panels themselves, and also to ensure the cables and connectors are still working as they should be

Get a solar battery so you can store energy for when you need it most rather than sending it back to the grid.

Is it worth installing my solar panels in winter?

It’s worth considering, yes - as we’ve seen, you can still generate electricity with solar panels throughout the winter months. It could also mean a speedier installation because demand for panels in the winter will naturally be lower outside the peak spring and summer months.