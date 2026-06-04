Plug-in solar panels: what are they and should you get them?

In the UK, solar panels are often thought of as being reserved for homeowners with thousands of pounds to spare and a south-facing roof. However, the government aims to change that as part of its push for greater adoption of renewable energy. Plug-in solar panels, which are already widely used in countries like Germany, are likely to appear in shops on high streets around the country before the end of 2026, allowing households to more easily access cheaper energy bills.

Plug-in solar panels can be set up in outdoor spaces (including balconies for those who live in flats) so occupiers can generate their own electricity without any need for scaffolding, structural changes or installation companies. Here’s everything you need to know about this energy-saving hardware.

How do plug-in solar panels work?

Plug-in solar panels work the same way as larger solar panel systems. Because they’re smaller, though, they’ll produce less power.

Sunlight hits the panel, which generates DC (direct current) electricity. The electricity is converted into AC (alternating current, which is the current that homes use) via a micro-inverter, which is usually attached to the back of the solar panel(s). The free AC electricity flows through your home’s system, meaning you draw less electricity from the grid that you have to pay for.

How to install plug-in solar panels

One of the advantages of plug-in solar is that you don’t need to engage an installer or endure any disruption to your home. You can set up these smaller panels yourself without the need for any outside help.

Mount the panel on a balcony or a wall. Plug it into an approved indoor or outdoor socket.

There may be an extra step involving connecting the micro-inverter, but the entire process shouldn’t take long.

How much do plug-in solar panels cost?

It’s not clear how much plug-in solar panels will retail for in the UK, but their size - plus the fact that they don’t need special installation - means they should be significantly less than larger roof-mounted systems. Given the government’s aim of ensuring this technology is accessible to as many people as possible, it will be keen that the costs aren’t prohibitive for those interested.

Who should get plug-in solar panels?

The two main disadvantages of traditional solar panel systems are:

If you don’t live in a house, you can’t easily install them

They cost a lot of money, so they can be unaffordable for many.

Plug-in solar panels solve those issues. They’re much cheaper, and all you need is south-facing outside space (e.g. a balcony if you live in a flat) to get the most out of them. Additionally, they can be packed up and moved, so if you’re a renter, you can move them from home to home.

How much can I save with plug-in solar panels?

It’s difficult to say exactly how much you could save if you got plug-in solar because every home’s usage is different. However, it’s unlikely that plug-in solar will completely replace the energy you buy from the grid unless you have extremely low usage. It’s better to expect that your bills will be reduced because of the solar energy you generate.

It’s also important to remember that while the conflict in the Middle East is ongoing, energy prices in the UK are expected to stay high for the rest of the year. Plug-in solar will help protect you from the worst of potential bill spikes.

Can I get plug-in solar panels from Lidl?

Lidl was cited by the government as one of the shops that will be able to stock plug-in solar panels, so it seems likely.