Types of solar panels: a simple comparison guide
What are the different types of solar panels?
All solar panels are photovoltaic, meaning they’re capable of capturing sunlight to turn into electricity. They're also all capable of being connected to storage batteries so you can power your home during periods of low electricity generation (though you may also need a solar inverter).
However, there are several types of photovoltaic panels that prospective customers should be aware of.
|Monocrystalline
|Polycrystalline
|Thin film
|Transparent
|Solar tiles
|Efficiency (%)
|18-24
|13-16
|7-13
|1-10
|10-20
|Lifespan (years)
|30-40
|25-30
|10-20
|25-35
|25-30
|Cost (per m²)
|£350
|£280
|£99
|£250
|£294
What’s the difference between monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar panels?
Polycrystalline solar panels are one of the oldest types of solar panels, whereas monocrystalline panels are much newer. The cells of polycrystalline panels are made by melting multiple silicon crystals into a mould, whereas monocrystalline panels (as the name suggests) are made from single-crystal silicon. Monocrystalline panels are considered to be more attractive than polycrystalline panels - they’re black rather than blue, which gives them a sleeker, less obtrusive appearance.
While polycrystalline panels are cheaper than monocrystalline panels, they’re much less effective, which means you’ll probably need to install more of them on your roof, and their shorter lifespan means they’ll need to be replaced sooner.
Thin-film, bifacial and transparent solar panels
There are other types of solar panel that are worth knowing about, though they’re not necessarily suitable for your home:
- Thin-film solar panels are made of several layers of solar conductive material stacked on top of each other to create a panel that can wrap around objects. They’re not very efficient but they are flexible, which makes them a good option for homes with limited space.
- Bifacial solar panels are mounted high off a surface with the idea that both sides (front and back) will capture sunlight and convert it into electricity. They’re not usually suitable for residential properties.
- Transparent solar panels aren’t necessarily suitable for most houses unless they’re largely made of glass, because their main benefit is that they’re see-through, so they can still let light into the building (which is why they’re mainly used on commercial buildings or greenhouses).
Should I get solar tiles or traditional solar panels?
On the surface, solar tiles are an attractive alternative to traditional solar panels. They are effectively roof tiles that contain a solar element such as monocrystalline, so they act as both solar panels and roof tiles. This can be useful if you don’t like the solar panel aesthetic or you’re otherwise constrained by planning permission (e.g. you're in a listed building).
However, they’re not particularly cheap or efficient compared to monocrystalline solar panels, so the only real benefit is the aesthetic - it’s not a given that if planning permission is a potential issue, solar tiles will be an acceptable addition.
Which type of solar panel is best for my home?
When considering different types of solar panels, think about the following:
- Budget - while it can be tempting to go for cheaper panels to save money, this can be a false economy because they might not be as efficient or of the same quality as more expensive panels, so they might not last as long. Aim for the best you can afford depending on the size of your roof and your energy requirements. It's worth remembering that you may be eligible for solar grants to help cover some of the cost.
- Aesthetics - does it matter to you what the panels look like when they’re in situ? If it does, consider monocrystalline or solar tiles over polycrystalline. This will probably come at a higher cost, though.
- Roof space - the amount of roof space, and subsequently how many solar panels you install, will affect how much electricity you can generate and how much money you might end up spending. For instance, you’ll need more panels if they’re less efficient.
FAQs
Which type of solar panel is best?
Broadly, monocrystalline solar panels are best for most people due to their efficiency, aesthetics and durability.
How long do solar tiles last?
Solar tiles are intended to last around 25-30 years on average, but they’ve only been available in the UK for around two decades, so there isn’t much data to confirm this.
What is the most effective type of solar panel?
The most efficient type of solar panel is monocrystalline, with an efficiency range of around 18-24% (though of course this will vary depending on your location and the time of year).