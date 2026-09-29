What’s the difference between monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar panels?

Polycrystalline solar panels are one of the oldest types of solar panels, whereas monocrystalline panels are much newer. The cells of polycrystalline panels are made by melting multiple silicon crystals into a mould, whereas monocrystalline panels (as the name suggests) are made from single-crystal silicon. Monocrystalline panels are considered to be more attractive than polycrystalline panels - they’re black rather than blue, which gives them a sleeker, less obtrusive appearance.

While polycrystalline panels are cheaper than monocrystalline panels, they’re much less effective, which means you’ll probably need to install more of them on your roof, and their shorter lifespan means they’ll need to be replaced sooner.

Thin-film, bifacial and transparent solar panels

There are other types of solar panel that are worth knowing about, though they’re not necessarily suitable for your home:

Thin-film solar panels are made of several layers of solar conductive material stacked on top of each other to create a panel that can wrap around objects. They’re not very efficient but they are flexible, which makes them a good option for homes with limited space.

Bifacial solar panels are mounted high off a surface with the idea that both sides (front and back) will capture sunlight and convert it into electricity. They’re not usually suitable for residential properties.

Transparent solar panels aren’t necessarily suitable for most houses unless they’re largely made of glass, because their main benefit is that they’re see-through, so they can still let light into the building (which is why they’re mainly used on commercial buildings or greenhouses).

Should I get solar tiles or traditional solar panels?

On the surface, solar tiles are an attractive alternative to traditional solar panels. They are effectively roof tiles that contain a solar element such as monocrystalline, so they act as both solar panels and roof tiles. This can be useful if you don’t like the solar panel aesthetic or you’re otherwise constrained by planning permission (e.g. you're in a listed building).

However, they’re not particularly cheap or efficient compared to monocrystalline solar panels, so the only real benefit is the aesthetic - it’s not a given that if planning permission is a potential issue, solar tiles will be an acceptable addition.

Which type of solar panel is best for my home?

When considering different types of solar panels, think about the following: