ESB Energy scored four and a half out of five stars in the 2021 customer satisfaction survey from Uswitch. ESB Energy reviews were collected by Uswitch and YouGov in the largest survey of its kind, with over 17,000 participants.

About ESB Energy

ESB Energy has been the main gas and electricity supplier in Ireland for more than 90 years. Since 2017, ESB Energy has been supplying homes in Britain.

The gas and electricity supplier aims to be "the most easy to deal with" energy supplier in Great Britain. The energy provider also touts its environmental responsibility; they are currently invested in 18 wind farms and nine hydroelectric stations across Britain and Ireland, with the aim to continue offering competitive energy solutions to customers.

How ESB energy prices have changed

Most energy suppliers in the UK, including ESB, are subject to Ofgem's energy price cap. The cap sets the maximum rate a supplier can charge for average usage on its standard variable or default tariff.

In February 2021, Ofgem announced it would raise the level of the price cap by 9% to £1,138 from 1 April 2021. In reaction to this, ESB Energy announced it would raise prices on its standard variable tariff by 12% to more closely match the new price cap rate. This translates to a £123 annual price rise for ESB Energy's standard variable customers, putting their average bill at £1,134 from April 2021.

When the energy price cap was updated in October 2020, ESB energy prices dropped on the supplier's standard variable tariff to an average of £1,011. This was below the updated price cap level of £1,042.