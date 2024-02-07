How do the Switching Guaranteed Compensation Standards help consumers?

Following on from these 10 commitments, concerned consumers might be glad to know about the introduction of the Switching Guaranteed Compensation Standards. The Standards were introduced by Ofgem in May 2019. They are designed to alleviate consumers' fears over anything going wrong with their switch by obligating suppliers to compensate customers if problems occur at any time during the process.

From 1 April 2024, suppliers must pay customers £30 if their switch isn't completed within five days, once the customer has confirmed they want the switch to go ahead.

Which suppliers have signed up to the Energy Switching Guarantee?

As of May 2026, the following suppliers – including all of the big six – have signed up to the voluntary Energy Switch Guarantee as explained on the Energy UK website:

What other rights do I have as a consumer?

The energy regulator Ofgem is responsible for protecting consumers’ energy rights as well as overseeing the energy market. Find out more in our complete guide to consumer rights for energy customers.

Now you know the process is safe and guaranteed, learn more about the energy switching process here or click below to start comparing energy prices.