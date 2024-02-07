Understanding the Energy Switch Guarantee
What is the Energy Switch Guarantee?
The Energy Switch Guarantee is a voluntary set of promises that suppliers sign up to in an effort to provide a "reliable, hassle-free switch" to customers. Launched by Energy UK, the trade association for the UK energy industry, the Energy Switch Guarantee aims to give peace of mind to those wanting to switch energy providers.
The guarantee is essentially a list of 10 commitments that will protect households throughout their switch – from the moment they sign up to dealing with the final bill (and possible credit refund) from their old provider. Energy suppliers can voluntarily commit to these pledges, and in turn will be able to display the Energy Switch Guarantee logo on their literature and website. So far, all of the UK’s big six energy suppliers have signed up, along with several smaller suppliers.
What are the Energy Switch Guarantee commitments?
The Energy Switch Guarantee consists of 10 commitments that all signatories promise to adhere to. They are:
- Your energy service will not be interrupted
Because all energy providers use the same wires and pipes, there’s no need to change any equipment over. As a result, your gas or electricity supplies aren’t shut off at any point during your switch.
- The energy switch process is free
There is no charge to compare and switch your energy. You may, however, be subject to an exit fee from your current supplier depending on which tariff you have.
- You can switch to a new tariff within five working days
Previously, the switching process took 21 days, but now you’re able to switch tariff or supplier in under a week – if that’s what you want. This doesn’t affect your rights to a cooling-off period of up to 14 days (see below).
- No one needs to come into your home as part of the switching process
The only reason that anyone from your new supplier might need to enter your home is to fit a new meter, if that’s part of your switch – for example, if you’re switching from a standard meter to a smart meter. Otherwise, everything is done remotely.
- Your new supplier will deal with your old supplier
You won’t need to contact your old supplier to let them know you’re leaving. Your new supplier will coordinate with your old provider to arrange the switchover date and will write to let you know when that is.
- Your new supplier will send your new details straight away
This is to give you enough time to review the deal to ensure it’s what you expected during the "cooling off" period. This gives you two weeks to review the new plan to ensure it’s as expected – you’re entitled to change your mind without penalty for any reason.
- You won’t be double-charged for your energy usage
Because your old and new supplier communicate about your switchover date, they will stop and start your billing periods accordingly. This means you won’t be charged twice for the gas and electricity you use.
- Your new energy supplier will take care of any mishaps
If an issue arises during your switchover, your new supplier is committed to helping to investigate and fix it.
- You’ll receive your final bill within six weeks
This will happen whether you provide a meter reading or not, but you should aim to provide one so that you’re billed correctly.
- You will be refunded any money within 14 days of your final bill date
If you are in credit at the time of your switch, your old supplier should refund this money back to you within two weeks of your bill date.
How do the Switching Guaranteed Compensation Standards help consumers?
Following on from these 10 commitments, concerned consumers might be glad to know about the introduction of the Switching Guaranteed Compensation Standards. The Standards were introduced by Ofgem in May 2019. They are designed to alleviate consumers' fears over anything going wrong with their switch by obligating suppliers to compensate customers if problems occur at any time during the process.
From 1 April 2024, suppliers must pay customers £30 if their switch isn't completed within five days, once the customer has confirmed they want the switch to go ahead.
Which suppliers have signed up to the Energy Switching Guarantee?
As of May 2026, the following suppliers – including all of the big six – have signed up to the voluntary Energy Switch Guarantee as explained on the Energy UK website:
- British Gas
- Ecotricity
- EDF Energy
- E.ON Next
- Fuse Energy
- Octopus Energy
- Outfox Energy
- OVO Energy
- ScottishPower
- So Energy.
What other rights do I have as a consumer?
The energy regulator Ofgem is responsible for protecting consumers’ energy rights as well as overseeing the energy market. Find out more in our complete guide to consumer rights for energy customers.
Now you know the process is safe and guaranteed, learn more about the energy switching process here or click below to start comparing energy prices.
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