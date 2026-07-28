Good Energy reviews, tariffs and other information
Good Energy was founded in 1999 with an aim of enabling homes and businesses to be part of a sustainable solution to climate change.
Why choose Good Energy?
From 100% renewable electricity to green gas, support for electric vehicles (EVs) and more, Good Energy offers the tools to help build a zero-carbon future for its customers and for Britain.
A B Corp supplier genuinely committed to renewable energy
Offering 100% green electricity and greener gas than most suppliers.
Streamlined tariff options
Simplified tariffs make it easier for customers to make the best choice for them.
Bespoke help with making your home more energy-efficient
From solar panels and heat pumps to electric vehicle chargers.
How do I contact Good Energy?
Good Energy encourages customers to use its help and support hubs online.
In the event that your query isn’t answered online, Good Energy's contact number is:
- Phone: 0345 034 2400 (for home energy queries, Monday-Friday 9am-5pm) and 0333 016 4500 (for heat pump and solar panel queries, Monday-Friday 9am-5pm)
You can also email the supplier at hello@goodenergy.co.uk (for home energy queries, seven days a week) and askanexpert@goodenergy.co.uk (for heat pump and solar panel queries, seven days a week).
What tariffs are offered by Good Energy?
Good Energy offers a fixed energy tariff and a standard variable tariff. The variable tariff isn't capped by the price cap (see below).
It also offers:
- A Smart EV tariff - this time-of-use tariff is aimed at electric vehicle owners with a smart meter and home charger who want to be able to charge their vehicles more cheaply at night. It offers five hours of off-peak electricity between 12am and 5am
- A Heat Pump tariff - this is aimed at people who have air source heat pumps so they can use their energy more efficiently
- A Solar Savings export tariff - this is aimed at customers with a smart meter and solar panels who want to be able to sell excess generated electricity back to the grid.
Good Energy is also a Uswitch-accredited energy supplier, meaning it offers tariffs with specific green credentials and/or flexible benefits to customers.
Is Good Energy exempt from the price cap?
Good Energy was granted a permanent exemption from the price cap because it goes above and beyond when it comes to generating and supplying renewable energy to customers. This means that it can charge more than the price cap unit rate on its SVT as long as customers have actively chosen to be on it.
Does Good Energy charge exit fees?
Good Energy does charge exit fees on its fixed tariffs in line with other energy suppliers. As of July 2026, these are £75 per fuel depending on the tariff, so it’s worth making sure you’re comfortable with the tariff before you sign up.
Good Energy renewable energy
The supplier purchases power via more than 3,000 producers across the UK who utilise hydro, solar, wave and wind methods. Good Energy ensures it feeds back enough 100% renewable electricity into the National Grid to cover the amount used by each of its customers. Good Energy also offers carbon neutral gas, of which 10% is renewable biogas generated from organic matter. The supplier also offsets the emissions from the gas customers use by supporting projects that improve access to clean, green energy around the world.
All of Good Energy's tariffs achieved Gold Standard Green Accreditation under Uswitch's accreditation scheme, which launched in 2021. SVT Electricity, Good to Fix Electricity, SVT Gas and Good to Fix Gas are accredited as Gold level Green thanks to the supplier's commitment to sourcing and supplying renewable energy.
Good Energy reviews 2026
As of July 2026, Good Energy has a 4.8 score on TrustPilot from nearly 15,000 reviews, with particular praise paid to the quality of its customer service.
Can I get a smart meter with Good Energy?
Yes - Good Energy works with a specialist smart meter installation partner to ensure customers who want a smart meter have the opportunity to get one.
Does Good Energy offer energy efficiency products?
Good Energy offers a range of energy efficiency products to customers, including heat pumps (though these are only available predominantly in the south-west of the country); solar panels and batteries, which are available through an installer which is part of the Good Energy group; and boiler servicing.
FAQs
Does Good Energy have an app?
Good Energy does have an app that allows customers to submit meter readings, view their current and past statements, pay bills and find answers to commonly asked questions about gas and electricity.
Which providers are similar to Good Energy?
There are a couple of providers similar to Good Energy in terms of their size and the fact that they’re also exempt from the price cap: Ecotricity and 100Green. There’s little to choose between these suppliers as they’re all dedicated to supplying and generating renewable energy.
Is Good Energy going bust?
It’s unlikely that Good Energy is going to go bust in the near future. However, the energy market is challenging and unpredictable at the moment and there is a certain level of risk to some suppliers - find out why in our energy market Q&A guide.