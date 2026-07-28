Good Energy renewable energy

The supplier purchases power via more than 3,000 producers across the UK who utilise hydro, solar, wave and wind methods. Good Energy ensures it feeds back enough 100% renewable electricity into the National Grid to cover the amount used by each of its customers. Good Energy also offers carbon neutral gas, of which 10% is renewable biogas generated from organic matter. The supplier also offsets the emissions from the gas customers use by supporting projects that improve access to clean, green energy around the world.