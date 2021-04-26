Want to switch to a cheaper deal? Run an energy comparison to get started.

The survey, which was run by YouGov and commissioned by Uswitch, included more than 17,000 respondents who were asked to rate their satisfaction with their current supplier in such categories as likely to recommend, customer service, value for money and switchover process.

Good Energy earned five stars out of five from UK energy customers in the 2021 Uswitch survey for customer satisfaction.

About Good Energy

Good Energy was founded in 1999 with an aim of enabling homes and businesses to be part of a sustainable solution to climate change.

From 100% renewable electricity to green gas, support for electric vehicles (EVs) and more, Good Energy offers the tools to help build a zero-carbon future for its customers and for Britain.

Good Energy renewable energy

The supplier purchases power via more than 1,600 producers across the UK who utilise hydro, solar, wave and wind methods. Good Energy ensures it feeds back enough 100% renewable electricity into the National Grid to cover the amount used by each of its customers.

Good Energy also offers carbon neutral gas, of which 10% is renewable biogas generated from organic matter. The supplier also offsets the emissions from the gas you use by supporting projects that improve access to clean, green energy around the world.

Good Energy Green Accreditation

All of Good Energy's tariffs achieved Gold Standard Green Accreditation under Uswitch's newly launched accreditation scheme in 2021. SVT Electricity, Good to Fix Electricity, SVT Gas and Good to Fix Gas are accredited as Gold level Green thanks to the supplier's commitment to sourcing and supplying renewable energy.