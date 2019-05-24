Tonik Energy collapsed in October 2020. The supplier's 130,000 customers are now managed by ScottishPower.

If you're a Tonik Energy customer, our guide 'what to do if your energy supplier goes out of business' explains what happens next.

About Tonik

Launching in the UK in 2016, Tonik’s entrance to the energy market was focussed on offering 100% renewable electricity and 10% renewable gas to offset customers' carbon footprints.

By offering sustainable energy to its customers, Tonik helped customers offset their carbon emissions now and, through the use of new technology and storage solutions, worked toward an overall cleaner energy market in the future.

Tonik Energy price changes

In April 2020, Tonik reduced the price of its standard variable tariff (named Life Energy) in response to a cut in the energy price cap. Prices fell by an averag eof 2% or £24 per year for customers on this plan.

Tonik had previously cut prices on the same plan by an average of 1% in October 2019, also in reaction to a cut in the price cap rate.

In February 2019, Tonik announced a 14% price rise for customers on its Life Energy plan, effective 1 April 2019. The supplier was one of many to raise prices in reaction to Ofgem's increased price cap rate.

In July 2018, Tonik announced it would raise its standard variable prices by 10.8%, effective August 2018.